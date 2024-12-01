New Miss Soweto thanks former contestant mom for inspiration

Newly crowned 2024 Miss Soweto Mbali Khumalo has expressed her gratitude to her mother Sibongile Sibiya – a former Miss Soweto contestant – for pushing her to enter the beauty pageant.
The 20-year-old psychology and Portuguese student at the University of the Witwatersrand was crowned at the 45th White Star Miss Soweto event, which took place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Saturday night
Khumalo, who hails from Pimville, Soweto, credited her mother, . a contestant in the 1998 and 1999 Miss Soweto pageants, for being her primary source of inspiration.
"My mom always spoke so highly of the pageant. She has always pushed me to be my best and put myself out there. She was my mentor and motivator to enter Miss Soweto," Khumalo said.
Former Miss Soweto 2005 Lerato Kganyango was the host with Sowetan reporter Masego Seemela joined by lifestyle journalist Grace Mantjiu and radio personality Bridget Masinga, who finished third in 2002 Miss SA.
Onthatile Mohuba and Boitumelo Molotsane were 2024 Miss Soweto runners-up.
“My mom always spoke so highly of the pageant. She has always pushed me to be my best and put myself out there. She was my mentor and motivator to enter Miss Soweto," Khumalo said.
“She didn’t place. I think back in the day they didn’t have the top 20, but she placed in the top 30. She went on to take part in other pageants where she placed higher."
Other well-known faces who were in attendance included 2024 Miss SA top 5 finalist and Miss Soweto 2021 runner-up Ontshiametse Tlhopane, 1987 Miss Soweto Augustine Masilela and musical act Simphiwe Dana and Nia Pearl.
"For 45 years, the Miss Soweto pageant has been a transformative force, empowering women and providing them with platforms to shine. This remarkable journey has seen countless young women rise to prominence, breaking barriers and becoming leaders in their communities," said Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager at White Star.
Under her tenure as Miss Soweto, Khumalo will advocate for mental health issues in her community and on campus through personal struggles.
“I struggled with my mental health in the past. I struggled with depression and anxiety. The defining factor of my mental health journey was when I would self-harm," Khumalo said
“I have a tattoo of a semi-colon under my right earlobe which reminds me that my journey isn't over.”
New Miss Soweto thanks former contestant mom for inspiration
She spoke highly of the pageant and pushed me to be my best – Khumalo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
