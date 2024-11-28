Ed's Letter: What a year, yoh!

What a year, what a year! While I have counted more wins than loses, it has felt as though Mercury has been stuck in retrograde throughout 2024. An optical illusion of a year — Heita, GNU! Hola, second Donald Trump presidency! I have spiralled out of control more times than I care to count, but we are still standing. “I’m focused on the near and never what’s in the rear,” Big Sean once rapped.

I’m the version of Chris Martin in the music video of Fix You and my universe is stuck in reverse. My location pin at the moment? I’m waiting for Arrive Alive to come rescue me — I’m stuck on the side of a road after a car breakdown. You never know with the unpredictable 2024 weather; it might just start snowing at any moment.

Listen George, I condemn your viral retail rendezvous. Just like your wife and the rest of the internet, I too want to know, “George, where is the shoe?” But I have to say, that dumbfounded expression of yours, after having been caught with your pants down — my brain has been stuck in the same loops of “Yoh” the entire year.

Too many tabs are open on my internet browser — there are more than 20 and four are frozen. There is music playing and it happens to be Fix You by Coldplay once again. I think the music is coming from one of the frozen tabs, because I’m stuck on the verse, “When you try your best, but you don’t succeed. When you get what you want, but not what you need. When you feel so tired, but you can’t sleep. Stuck in reverse.” Someone re-lubricate the cassette tape (sorry Ma2K), can’t stand the high-pitched squeaking and whining.