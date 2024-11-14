Fashion & Beauty

Lime greens, animal prints, edgy accessories: your guide to channel Brat summer

14 November 2024 - 07:47
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer

 

Image: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Finally Mzansi can join the global fashion movement and fully submerge in a “Brat summer”, as first christened by Gen Z.

But what is a Brat summer?    

The fashion trend phenomenon has been steaming up the summer seasons in the US and UK since June, gaining popularity among influencers and It-girls. The cousin to “Hot Girl Summer”, the micro fashion trend adored by Gen Z and millennials is a spin-off from TikTok micro-trends feral and rat girl by carefree times and the act of stirring up good trouble.

Coined in mind with the style evolution of British pop star Charli XCX and taking a cue from her new album Brats, the trend's aesthetic is the edgy party girl lifestyle which is polished and refined. The fashion element references edgy Y2K nuances. Its ethos is simple – accepting one’s imperfections and embracing the chaos. It’s daring, messy and unapologetically hot! Going beyond its fashion core, the emphasis is on attitude and mindset.   

No wardrobe overhaul is needed as this trend gives you leeway to embrace the chaotic style of dressing while incorporating the staples of your style. Here is how to channel the carefree inner cool-girl vibe with the Brat summer girl in mind and have the best summer yet.

Fierce green

At the core of the trend is the colour lime green called grasshopper green. Although the acidic hue was the colour the art for Charli XCX’s album, the trend welcomes all bright colourways. Hot pink, neon green, electric blue and sunshine yellow. If looking to fuse the lime colour into your current wardrobe start with a small sprinkle in the form of a belt or crossbody bag. Looking to step up your confidence? Go big with the bold colourway of your choice and incorporate it into your fit through statement pieces such as blazers or overcoats for a night look. For the daytime, pair a skirt with liquorice black stilettos.

 

Life of the party   

Image: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Animal prints, florals and quirky graphic T-shirts are fun ways to add a new life to your clothing without breaking the bank. What is summer without showing a slither of skin? Another key trend to the party-girl aesthetic is the mighty baby white T-shirt. The more cropped the better. Sheer fabrics are also a perfect fit for the trend. Pair a T-shirt with a pair of wide-legged denim or mini skirt. However, if you are daring with your fashion, pair a T-shirt with micro shorts, preferably leather and complete the look with chunky boots and ripped hosiery.

Image: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Edgy and polished accessories

Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Accessories will elevate any ordinary look to a memorable ensemble. This is no different from the Brat summer aesthetic. Complete the outfit with trendy handbags, architectural heels, chunky chains plus necklaces, statement earrings and sunglasses. For unique and quirky accessories investigate vintage jewellery or thrift stores to add an edge to your ensemble. If you are not accustomed to bold accessories, consider stacking your ring bracelets to get the same effect without sacrificing heavy hardware and inconvenience.

Inner rebel

Image: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Liquid leather is the cornerstone of the Brat summer and is adored for its versatility and edgy style – the ultimate party-girl must-have staple. Dress up micro skirts and shorts with a layer of sheer tights underneath; paired with a leather blazer complete with knee-high boots. Compliment the leather with delicate lace accessories and pieces to bump the outfit to polished elevation.    

Image: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images
Image: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

