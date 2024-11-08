Fashion & Beauty

Actor Lunathi Mampofu wins big at the Feather Awards

Screen siren scoops gongs ahead of faves such as Tyla, Nomalanga Shozi and Maglera Doe Boy.

08 November 2024
Masego Seemela
Screen siren Lunathi Mampofu was one of the biggest winners last night at the 16th annual Feather Awards held at 1 Fox Street in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg.

Mampofu known for her acting roles in The River, 1802: Love Defies Time, Unmarried, Kings of Joburg and Fatal Seduction was named Best Styled Individual and Hot Chick of the Year

Known for bringing her edge style on red carpets and social event, she beat rapper Maglera Doe Boy and media personality Nomalanga Shozi to scoop Best Styled Individual. 

In the Hot Chick of the Year category, the 37-year-old actor beat global sensation Tyla and Ntokozo Mhlongo. 

“As the excitement builds up for tonight's Feathers Awards, I feel a blend of gratitude, pride, and anticipation. The journey that has brought me to this moment is filled with hard work, resilience, and a commitment to celebrating and uplifting the community,” Mampofu told Sowetan ahead of her wins.

“Being recognised at such a prestigious event is both humbling and empowering. It reminds me of the importance of using my voice and platform to inspire positive change. Tonight is not just about personal achievements — it's a celebration of our shared experiences and the progress we've made together.

“I'm looking forward to an evening filled with connection, recognition and pride.”

Last month, Mampofu was nominated at the 18th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela for her role in1802: Love Defies Time. Mmarona Motsegoa from Redemption won that award.

Mampofu said being about to express herself through fashion – from risqué cleavage-hugging outfits to non-binary tailoring.  

“If I won both Best Styled and Hot Chick of the Year at the Feathers Awards, I'd feel incredibly honoured and grateful. I'd celebrate this recognition by continuing to embrace my unique style, inspiring others to express themselves fearlessly, and uplifting our community with pride and confidence,” she said.

“Awards like these mean a great deal to me as they’re a powerful acknowledgment of authenticity, individuality and the impact of self-expression. 

“They represent a celebration of my journey, the confidence to embrace who I am, and the importance of visibility within our community. They motivate me to keep inspiring others and using my platform to uplift and empower.” 

The Feather Awards celebrate those who support, inspire and empower the LGBTQIA+ community. They were hosted by Dineo Langa and Khaya Dladla. 

Estranged Malaika duo Tshedi Mholo and Bongani Nchang were named Drama Queen of the Year, while Thebe Magugu won Fashion Designer of the Year and Musician of the Year went to Zoe Modiga

Other winners included Blue and Brown Mbombo, Kgothatso Montjane, Akani Simbine and Hope Ramafalo.

Veteran fashion stylist Felipe Mazibuko was presented with the Simon Nkoli Award for the impact he has made in the LGBTQIA+ community. Past recipients include David Tlale, Thandiswa Mazwai, Gregory Maqoma and Gloria Bosman.

