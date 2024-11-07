H&M’s Summer 2024 collection is ‘a celebration of incredible energy’

The look is graphic and vivid, organic yet strong, with eye-catching modern knitted kaftans and crochet pieces that have a raffia effect, sun dresses in voluminous maxi-shapes, flowy tiered sleeveless minidresses and matching sets inspired by the warmth, energy and rich culture of Brazil. A sophisticated colour palette of black, white, beige, greige and red is accented with shades of green, from moss to pistachio.

“The flowy kaftans, voluminous dresses and skirt or short sets in the collection are relaxed, so we upped the drama with eye-catching prints in organic shapes and playing with volume — it feels powerful and confident, but there’s also this sensuality that feels very now,” says Eliana Masgalos, H&M concept designer.

In swimwear, bandeau pieces, crochet knit bikinis, triangle tops and tie-up details reign supreme. Accessories include chunky gold-tone jewellery, earrings and necklaces inspired by seashells and coral, beads, raffia hats and bags, thong sandals, braided slip-ons, and scarves and sarongs in prints that match the clothes.