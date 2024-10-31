Minnie Dlamini to show 'a lot of skin' as host of Samas

“I’ve done a lot of firsts when it comes to hosting in SA. I was one of the first presenters who would change into multiple dresses when hosting an award show, I’ve actually done it all. Hence, we want to do things a little bit different,” she said.
Minnie Dlamini is turning up the heat on her style game for her hosting duties of the 30th annual South African Music Awards (Samas), promising that there will be no ball gowns and "tralala" as part of her wardrobe selections.
Instead, Dlamini has told Sowetan that viewers should expect lots of skin as she has opted for edgy and cool fashion by channelling female musicians.
The 34-year-old presenter said hosting the prestigious awards airing live on SABC on Saturday night was poetic as it was the TV channel that launched her career 15 years ago on Live Amp.
“This is the first time I’m hosting the Samas by myself. I co-hosted these awards several years ago as I was among different TV presenters chosen to host, so, in a way, that doesn’t really count,” said Dlamini.
“I’m glad to be back on stage, doing what I love. This to me is the highest honour because the Samas is the only stage I haven’t really hosted.”
As with many awards shows, all eyes will not only be on the winners and performers but also Dlamini's sartorial picks.
"You're not going to see the normal pageant gowns, I plan to push boundaries this year. I'm going to honour female musicians by deriving inspiration from their iconic looks and recreate them on stage in a fun and exciting way.
“You’re not going to see the normal pageant gowns, I plan to push boundaries this year. I’m going to honour female musicians by deriving inspiration from their iconic looks and recreate them on stage in a fun and exciting way.
“So, be prepared for a lot of skin. Be prepared for a lot of fun. I’m going to host these awards in a way that they’ve never been hosted before in terms of the look and feel. It’s goodbye to the pageant dresses and hello to the new school. We’ve seen what the artists have done in recent years, so viewers will get to see my interpretation of their work.”
Dlamini is working closely with veteran comedian David Kau as one of the scriptwriters for the awards.
“David Kau is helping me come up with funny jokes for the night. I plan to make fun of people, I’m done being made fun of. I think we shut things down earlier in the year, so it’s time to have some fun,” she said.
“Everything regarding my life was addressed at the Showmax Roast. I’m not going to talk about me but be sure that I will bring the spice and shade.”
Away from the limelight, Dlamini's focus is on being a mother to her son Nathan, who is turning four years old soon.
“Mommy guilt gets to us all, that’s why I bring my kid to work with me. I expose him to my business, my work. He loves the stage. I do all of this so that my son has a visual representation of what it is that I’m doing when I’m not home,” she said.
