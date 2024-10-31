Nothing complements a can-do attitude like grit and sole. Praised among creatives and skateboarding fanatics as the shoe for artistic impression, the Vans canvas deck style with grippy rubber soles has become the top choice for the cool kids.
The mid-air street contortionists manoeuvre their bodies to perform tricks such as ollies, axel jumps and gazelle flips. Such moves will be on display at the three-day House of Vans Johannesburg event this weekend.
The festival promises attendees to be a high-octane melting pot of skateboarding street culture, art, fashion and music. Headlining the festival is British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz, whose personal style is the fusion of modern rock chic with street styles edge.
Local supporting acts including Muzi, Internet Girl, K.Reed, Marcus Harvey, Lordkez and Ebumnandi will also heat up the stage.
Inspired by the spring/summer 2025 fashion runways, kick-flip your fashion game by always pushing your style to the next level with looks to pair with rubber soles:
Skirt and trouser hybrid
Burst of creativity, art, music lined up for House of Vans fest
Headlining the festival is British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz
Skirt and trouser hybrid
Several versions of this hybrid ensemble have made their way through the fashion cycle and each new variant is a stylish upgrade than the last. The beauty of this trend is you won’t need to spend a fortune as you likely own the pieces as separates. As seen on the runways of Vaquera runway, pair a ballroom skirt on top of a denim co-ordinating ensemble for contrast and street style nod. For a risqué fit, take your cue from the Rokh runway, where a model walked the showcase in an open-zipped jacket and pleated skirt paired with trousers underneath.
Classic does it
Suiting is the girl you call when you have a wardrobe malfunction. It’s a safe-proof outfit guaranteed to be bomb, no matter its style. The bonus is it looks great on every body shape. As seen on the Saint Laurent runway, a model walked the showcase in an oversized suit with a cream-white dress shirt and a plum-hued striped tie. A brass-coloured letterman jacket paired with the blazer completes the ensemble. Looking for something less business but more pleasure? As seen on the Loewe runway, soften the classic suit by pairing a soft blazer with harem trousers in a satin gloss finish.
Grease glam
Motorbikes and leather jackets have the appeal of punk rocker coolness with street-style chic. It is versatile and great for festivals when the evening chill sets in. You can swap out the bulkiness of the motorbike jacket without sacrificing its vintage appeal. As seen at the Vaquero showcase, models walked down the ramp in a motorbike-inspired body suit with graphic branding. On the Loewe runway models walked in a re-imagined cape leather jacket. At the showcase, the jacket was paired with glossy harem trousers for a motorbike chic ensemble without being on the nose.
Be dramatically you
Elevate your signature look by adding drama for great effect. For instance, if you love tassels or fringes, go for floor-length for drama and pizazz. As seen on the runways of Diesel, a model walked the runway in a mini-fringed brazer dress paired with stiletto sandals in acid-green finishing. For a festival appeal and a memorable day-time look, take cue from the Coperni runway where the model walked the showcase in a denim cropped jacket and oversized flared bell bottom trousers.
Trench coat tricks
This quintessential fashion staple will always be the Beyoncé among your wardrobe faves. Beloved for its versatility, the trench coat is always proving why it has such amazing staying power in the fashion game every season. As seen on the Stella McCartney runway, a model walked the showcase in a floor-length liquorice black trench coat and matching bermuda shorts, complete with a leather weekender bag.
