Halloween is a wonderful excuse to transform into anything more traditional or spooky like vampires, ghosts or monsters. But at the Sowetan this year, we are challenging you to push beyond and help spark some creative ideas we have rounded-up the trendy viral pop culture moment of 2024.
Below are a couple of moments to get your creativity brewing Mzansi. Who knows, perhaps George will tell us where the shoes are:
Tyla trades water for sand
Our homegirl exchanged water for an earth element in her inaugural Met Gala appearance, where she wore a sculptured sand dress by Parisian luxury fashion house Balmain. It’s giving Days of our Lives – like sands through the hourglass so are the days…
Makhadzi lays it all at BET Awards
Trendy pop culture moments to transform into this Halloween
Try out our creative costume ideas
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
Image: BETHANY GRENALD
Scooping the award for Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act, Limpopo's finest paid homage to her Venda heritage on the world stage by kneeling down as she accepted her win from host and American actor/presenter Terrence J.
Team SA's men's 4x100m relay team
Image: Christian Petersen
The spirit of bromance melted our hearts when Akani Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bradley Nkoana clinched silver at the Olympic Games. Team USA never saw them coming!
King Mswati III’s wife number bani?
Image: Supplied
Nothing says you ate like going regal. Eswatini's King Mswati III is set to take his 16th wife, Nomcebo Zuma, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma.
Viva Boom Shaka!
Image: Thulani Mbele
It’s about time! Trailblazing kwaito group Boom Shaka is celebrating 30 years and we are feeling their fashion revival. Relive your youth by going down memory lane with their classic tunes and signature fashion – sorry ma2000, you have to sit this one out.
Miss Nigeria Chidimma ‘Chichi’ Adetshina
Image: SUPPLIED
Transform into your inner beauty queen by channelling the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, who shook things up as Miss SA finalist on her way to Miss Universe in Mexico. Just don't tell home affairs!
Where’s the shoe, George?
Ok, George, we have got the receipts. But where are the Gucci loafers, mfanaka?
Cowboy Carter
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The latest alter ego of megastar Beyoncé had many people confused. However, her curated looks have been stellar!
Zendaya Mugler robot
Image: Jeff Spicer
You know that friend when you go out for breakfast they show up, glam and facebeat? That’s Zendaya. Her archival Mugler robot suit at the Dune: Part 2 premiere will go down in fashion history, twice.
Floyd breaks Juju's heart
Image: Thulani Mbele
EFF leader Julius Malema didn't see the breakup coming. But you know what makes one even more paranoid after a breakup, when they move on so fast. Floyd Shivambu did exactly that when he hooked up with MK Party. Askies, comrade Malema.
Nara Smith vs Onezwa Mbola
Making boba tea from scratch has never been so exciting. But who stole who's idea? Give us the tea!
Mama Joy gets married
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Newlyweds Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke and her French husband Nicolas Pitaudi proved that mjolo can be done right … when you go to Europe.
Government of National Unity
Yhu!
Gayton McKenzie
Image: Lefty Shivambu
On thing about our minister, he will trend, on his quest to fix the country. Love it for him!
Bizarre weather conditions
All we're saying is prepare yourselves for a white Christmas.
Queen Modjadji
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Not even a courtroom showdown could stop the legendary tale of the Balobedu rain queen from being told on the small screen.
DJ Maphorisa shouting at us on social media
Bathong Phori, senzeni thina?
