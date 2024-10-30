Fashion & Beauty

Trendy pop culture moments to transform into this Halloween

Try out our creative costume ideas

30 October 2024 - 10:42
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Halloween is a wonderful excuse to transform into anything more traditional or spooky like vampires, ghosts or monsters. But at the Sowetan this year, we are challenging you to push beyond and help spark some creative ideas we have rounded-up the trendy viral pop culture moment of 2024. 

Below are a couple of moments to get your creativity brewing Mzansi. Who knows, perhaps George will tell us where the shoes are:

Tyla trades water for sand

Our homegirl exchanged water for an earth element in her inaugural Met Gala appearance, where she wore a sculptured sand dress by Parisian luxury fashion house Balmain. It’s giving Days of our Liveslike sands through the hourglass so are the days…

Makhadzi lays it all at BET Awards  

Limpopo-born Makhadzi wears a South African flag-inspired gown by Mamello Makha, at the BET Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.
Image: BETHANY GRENALD

Scooping the award for Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act, Limpopo's finest paid homage to her Venda heritage on the world stage by kneeling down as she accepted her win from host and American actor/presenter Terrence J.

 

Team SA's men's 4x100m relay team

Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine of Team South Africa celebrates winning the gold medalcompetes in the Men's 4x100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Christian Petersen

The spirit of bromance melted our hearts when Akani Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bradley Nkoana clinched silver at the Olympic Games. Team USA never saw them coming!

 

King Mswati III’s wife number bani?

King Mswati III at the official opening of the Kellogg Tolaram factory in Eswatini.
Image: Supplied

Nothing says you ate like going regal. Eswatini's King Mswati III is set to take his 16th wife, Nomcebo Zuma, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma. 

 

Viva Boom Shaka!

Boom Shaka during the launch of Sowetan and White Star collaboration in partnering with Miss Soweto 2024.
Image: Thulani Mbele

It’s about time! Trailblazing kwaito group Boom Shaka is celebrating 30 years and we are feeling their fashion revival. Relive your youth by going down memory lane with their classic tunes and signature fashion – sorry ma2000, you have to sit this one out.

 

Miss Nigeria Chidimma ‘Chichi’ Adetshina

Chidimma 'Chichi' Adetshina
Image: SUPPLIED

Transform into your inner beauty queen by channelling the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, who shook things up as Miss SA finalist on her way to Miss Universe in Mexico. Just don't tell home affairs!

Where’s the shoe, George?

Ok, George, we have got the receipts. But where are the Gucci loafers, mfanaka?

 

 

Cowboy Carter

Beyonce accepts the Innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

The latest alter ego of megastar Beyoncé had many people confused. However, her curated looks have been stellar! 

 

Zendaya Mugler robot 

Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square in London.
Image: Jeff Spicer

You know that friend when you go out for breakfast they show up, glam and facebeat? That’s Zendaya. Her archival Mugler robot suit at the Dune: Part 2  premiere will go down in fashion history, twice. 

Floyd breaks Juju's heart

 

EFF leader Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu
Image: Thulani Mbele

EFF leader Julius Malema didn't see the breakup coming. But you know what makes one even more paranoid after a breakup, when they move on so fast. Floyd Shivambu did exactly that when he hooked up with MK Party. Askies, comrade Malema. 

Nara Smith vs Onezwa Mbola 

Food content creator Onezwa Mbola.
Making boba tea from scratch has never been so exciting. But who stole who's idea? Give us the tea!

Mama Joy gets married 

Mama Joy waving at the fans who have come to welcome the South African rugby team, the team won the Rugby World Cup in France.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Newlyweds Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke and her French husband Nicolas Pitaudi proved that mjolo can be done right … when you go to Europe. 

Government of National Unity

Yhu! 

Gayton McKenzie 

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie at the South African women's cricket team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on October 22 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

On thing about our minister, he will trend, on his quest to fix the country. Love it for him!

Bizarre weather conditions 

All we're saying is prepare yourselves for a white Christmas.

Queen Modjadji

 

Queen Modjadji cast at the premiere of Queen Modjadji at Monte Casino in Johannesburg.The drama series draws inspiration from the legendary Balobedu rainmaker, Queen Modjadji, whose bloodline has reigned over Southern Africa's Lobedu clan for centurie.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Not even a courtroom showdown could stop the legendary tale of the Balobedu rain queen from being told on the small screen.

 

DJ Maphorisa shouting at us on social media 

Bathong Phori, senzeni thina

