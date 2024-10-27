Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is Mzansi’s favourite TV presenter and she has the accolade to back it up.
For her presenting work on Mzansi Magic’s Forever Thina, she scooped the coveted and public-voted Best TV Presenter at the 18th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) on Saturday night at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.
The category is one of two public-voted – the other being Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela won by Scandal! for a second consecutive year.
Conco beat stiff competition from Kuhle Adams, Devi Sankaree Govender, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, Nomalanga Shozi, Govan Whittles and many others.
“Ever since I got into the industry, this country has shown me nothing but love and you can tell that people love me because I show them my true authentic self,” she said.
“The plan wasn’t to become a presenter, I never saw myself as one but I guess producers of shows saw something different. They saw someone who had an immense personality and the capability to deliver a great show.”
The 32-year-old star first shook off viewers on reality TV show The Real Housewives of Durban. In recent memory, she has diversified her presenting portfolio appearing on Our Perfect Wedding, Forever Thina and Ingane Yam.
“This moment just took me back to when I gave birth and my mother was by my side. My mom has been there for all my milestones and having her here tonight means the world to me,” she said.
LaConco scoops coveted and public-voted Best TV Presenter award at Saftas
‘This country has shown me nothing but love’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Masego Seemela
Shaka iLembe reigned supreme at the Saftas with 12 wins, while Outlaws and Yoh!, Christmas tied second with eight Golden Horns.
The late Mpho Sebeng (The Estate) received a posthumous win for Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela. Other winners included Elizabeth Serunya (Skeem Saam) for Best Actress in a TV Soap, Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha - The Empire) for Best Actress in a Telenovela, Presley Chweneyagae (The River) for Best Actor in a Telenovela and Kabelo Thai (Scandal!) for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap.
Thembinkosi Mthembu was nominated a whopping four times for his characters in Shaka iLembe, Outlaws, Adulting and The River. He won Best Actor in a TV Drama for his career turn in Shaka iLembe.
“This award was one I was gunning for. You can even see how excellently written that character was. He went through a lot, similar to what I’ve been through, so portraying this role was an honour,” said Mthembu.
“At times we tend to downplay how important these awards are but if we are honest, they mean so much to our careers.
“I received an award that has been given to the likes of Warren Masemola and Presley Chweneyagae, actors who I looked up to since getting into the industry. This is a milestone not only for me but those aspirant actors who are watching me at home.”
Image: Steve Tanchel
Vusi Kunene (Seconds) won another Safta for Best Actor in a Feature Film, while Kagiso Modupe (Yoh Christmas) was named Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy and Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction) secured Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama. Lioness stars Natasha Sutherland and Shannon Esra respectively won Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress in a TV Drama.
First-time nominee Prev Reddy was victorious as Best Actor in a TV Comedy for Miseducation.
“This whole thing feels like a dream. I feel like I’m going to wake up and only get ready to go to the Saftas because there is no way I won an award,” Reddy said.
“I’m so excited that someone like me is being seen. There are a lot of young kids who follow me and I’m glad that I got to play a character that makes them feel seen, especially on our local TV screens.”
