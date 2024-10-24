Last time SA was victorious at Miss Universe was with Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.
"I have Googled how Mexico looks like and all I see is buildings. I learnt from the previous mistake I made when I went to Seychelles. I researched so much about the place but ended seeing the complete opposite of what I expected. So, I just want to allow myself to experience my journey and the country I’ll be in with fresh pair of eyes,” she said.
On the fashion side, Le Roux will dazzled the global stage in custom looks Africa Fashion International (AFI) Atelier founded by Precious Moloi-Motsepe. Le Roux modelled two designs she will wear days leading to the finale.
“Winning Miss Universe means my message will be told and known on a global scale. If I am meant to be the new queen, then that will happen as it will be what is meant to be,” Le Roux said.
“It will be phenomenal if I get to spread my message internationally as I want to highlight the beautiful diversity of our country and show that it is our biggest strength.”
Moloi-Motsepe added: "AFI Atelier's wardrobe for Mia at Miss Universe showcases our core values of innovation, excellence and a passion for craftsmanship.
"Through this synergy we are reinforcing our dedication to empowering women, while shining a spotlight on Africa's rising influence in global fashion, of which Miss Universe is a great platform for both.”
Miss SA Mia Le Roux elated to compete in Miss Universe in Mexico next month
The reigning queen seeks to spread the message of inclusivity on a global stage and to highlight diversity at the eagerly-awaited international pageant
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Miss SA Mia le Roux is looking forward to learning about the culture and people of Mexico when she represents Mzansi at the 73rd Miss Universe next month.
On Thursday afternoon, the Miss SA organisation held a farewell event for Le Roux at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, as she gets ready to travel to Mexico City two months after she was crowned Miss SA.
In August, the 28-year-old from Sasolburg, in Free State but raised in Oudshoorn in the Western Cape, made history as the first titleholder with profound hearing loss.
“I’m very excited about my journey to Mexico although there’s still a whole lot of things I still need to do and I’m left with just two days before I leave,” she said.
“I plan to take away a piece of every South African who has shown me kindness. I will take their love for me with me on stage.”
The new Miss Universe will be crowned on November 16, where Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor.
“Life has been busy since I was crowned. I have interviews, photoshoots, planning my campaigns, makeup and hair classes, wardrobe fittings; there is a lot happening but I must admit, it does pay off,” she said.
“I love the impact that I’ve made so far and the conversations that I’ve started in terms of inclusivity and how the marginalised can feel seen.
“It brings me great joy when a differently able person tells me how empowered they are. Some even tell me they feel beautiful because they see me championing for them.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
