Ex-Miss Soweto Lerato Kganyago cheers top 20 finalists to not shrink themselves

Former Miss Soweto Lerato Kganyago encouraged the top 20 finalists for this year's beauty pageant to not shrink themselves.
The top 20 finalists for the 45th annual instalment of the pageant were announced yesterday in Parktown, Johannesburg.
They are Aphiwe Mhlungu, Tracey Mathenjwa, Nompumelelo Malindi, Nontobeko Malambe, Noxolo Mabaso, Onthatile Mohuba, Rethabile Samson, Nomsa Cele, Thuto Mosupi, Dimpho Mashashane, Tshiamiso Masilela, Ziyanda Notyeke, Tamronique Stewart, Naledi Senne, Boitumelo Molotsane, Lethiwe Nkosi, Mbali Khumalo, Moitheki Mfelang, Gugu Mbele and Monna-lisa Fakude
Kganyago was one of the prolific and influential women at the announcement event. She was joined by other A-listers including Boom Shaka members Thembi Seete, Theo Nhlengethwa and Junior Sokhela plus radio personality Bridget Masinga, social media sensation Atlegang ‘Papi Nicethingz’ Songo and Scandal! actors Makoma Mohale and Mamarumo Marokane.
“What makes you stand out is being comfortable with who you are,” Kganyago said.
“Being able to listen and take advice whether it’s from your elders, industry mates, colleagues or fellow finalists. Don’t shrink yourselves to make space for someone else because they will never do such. You are in top 20.
“It is only the beginning. You have made it... It’s your moment, God’s perfect timing. Understand and know your purpose. Remember why you are here and why you want to be Miss Soweto. And what change you will make. But not only as Miss Soweto, but on the African continent as a whole."
The winner will be announced at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto on November 30
Mabaso, 23, from Mofolo South said she was ready for this journey.
“I am filled with gratitude because I know there are so many ladies that entered and I was chosen among thousands. I am so excited and I look forward to everything that we will be doing in build up to the finale,” said Mabaso.
“I am humbled by the experience because I know what an opportunity it is to be part of Miss Soweto."
Other guests included reigning White Star Miss Soweto Paige Harvey. Singing sibling trio Biko’s Manna and Mfundo were also in attendance.
The event also served as the launch of Flavours of Africa campaign, a collaboration between Sowetan, White Star and 45 years of Miss Soweto. The campaign aims to highlight the richness of our continent’s cuisine. Sowetan reader stand a chance to win up to R45,000 in cash by entering the Flavours of Africa competition.
The Flavours of Africa taste menu curated with White Star at the event incorporated dishes from the four corners of the continent with a colour twist on the beloved mielie meal.
These included SA bobotie spring rolls with Mrs Ball Chutney; sheesa Nyana Grabouw Wors with tomato and onion chakalaka gravy on White Star pap. For a taste of West Africa, guests were treated to beef suya, grilled beef kebab marinated in crushed peanut marinade and served with a tomato, onion, lime, avocado salsa.
“I asked our team what is your home food that reminds you of home and has to do with your heritage. They all had different responses,” Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga.
“What we realised was as South Africans we came from different backgrounds with diverse cultures. We are people who congregate around food; it’s not only who we are but how we express ourselves and heritage. Lastly, we all have a story. This is how this concept came to be”
Seete praised Sowetan for always celebrating the rich and diverse culture of Mzansi.
“Sowetan carried us from the beginning until today. To think that Sowetan has been here for years way before Boom Shaka, and they are still doing it today,” she said.
“Big shout out to the young team because you keeping it fresh because here we are again on the cover of SMag and it's 2024. Imagine that! It’s very dope”
