Gugu Peteni tailors women’s gear for NYFW

Gugu Peteni of local label Gugubygugu is currently the most exciting name to watch in fashion.
The 29-year-old luxury streetwear fashion designer from Gqeberha is making international moves following in the footsteps of her peers Thebe Magugu, Lukhanyo Mdingi and Rich Mnisi.
“During the Africa Fashion Up programme, the HEC Paris Business School provided designers with mentorship for business and brand support. I’m currently undergoing the mentorship programme with monthly meetings,” Peteni shares.
The programme has received the brand support of French fashion powerhouses Balenciaga, Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, Guerlain, HEC Paris and Musée du Quai Branly.
Last month, Peteni was part of a select crop of diverse SA women fashion designers to showcase during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
She was joined by Tsakani Mashaba of Hamethop, Thando Ntuli of Munkus, Keneilwe Mothoa of Neimil and Manthe Ribane Liebmann at the 2024 Give Her a Crown showcase.
Transforming the showroom floor of the Jaguar and Range Rover Experience Centre in Lone Hill, Johannesburg, last Thursday, they wowed a local audience with a spectacular display of the collections they presented at NYFW.
Peteni’s collection was titled Do Not Tumble Dry, a manifesto for all women not to shrink themselves.
“I wanted women to be self-assured and not minimise themselves in any situation,” she says.
“I wanted to work with fabric distortion and playing with sizing; enlarging and decreasing sizing. When you tumble dry something, it shrinks. It was a fun play of words on a serious topic encouraging women to step out, stand tall and unshrink themselves.”
The NYFW collection was Peteni’s inaugural womenswear collection.
“I’m a menswear designer or genderless but my style is very masculine. I didn’t want to put women in suits. That’s boring. I told myself let me just lean into this fully. As a woman, this was a very personal journey throughout the entire project. Celebrate the female form within the collection,” says Peteni.
“Give Her A Crown was such a life-changing opportunity. As a young girl who has always dreamt of showcasing at such a prestigious week; everyone understood the significance of that moment. We were the largest group of African designers at New York Fashion Week, how insane.”
Peteni launched her menswear label four years ago and her signature knitwear has elevated streetwear staples.
Image: Simon Deiner / GRPcr8 / SDR Photo
Image: Simon Deiner / GRPcr8 / SDR Photo
“Our spring/summer 2024 collection in partnership with Mohair at SA Fashion Week was a big one. We understood who we were and re-introduced the new GugubyGugu brand,” she says.
In June, her spring-summer 2025 collection titled “Echoes of Self” at Paris Fashion Week won Best Young Designer Award from Africa Fashion Up.
“This one may not seem as large compared to all these internationals but collaborating with SMag for Boom Shaka is so iconic. I will frame that cover and tell my grandkids about it,” Peteni said.
Her design story began with her cutting her mother’s curtains and tablecloths to make clothing for her dolls. Years later, she found herself working at Mohair SA and launching her sustainable brand.
“My love for knit grew during my internship at Mohair SA,” she says.
"This is where I discovered the industry of sustainability. I was the in-house designer and worked a three-year job at Mohair SA and in 2020 I started my brand whilst working for them and they supported us.”
Mothoa took guests through a journey of self-discovery and retrospection in her collection titled Leeto.
“NYFW was a beautiful experience and allowed me to fully express myself in a collection that I felt celebrated the concept of changing perspective,” Mothoa says.
"Overall, this was our first showcase at any runway and it was so enlightening that it happened on such a huge platform. I am eternally grateful to have been part of a selected few that experienced this journey.”
Image: Simon Deiner / GRPcr8 / SDR Photo
Image: Simon Deiner / GRPcr8 / SDR Photo
Image: Simon Deiner / GRPcr8 / SDR Photo
Image: Simon Deiner / GRPcr8 / SDR Photo
