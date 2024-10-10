What does your typical day look like?
It’s usually 12 hours. Often the people you care about are fast asleep when you leave and deep asleep when you come back – it can be very tricky. That’s one of the reasons why I stepped away from the long-format soapie because the workload is ridiculous. I try as much as I can when I’m not on set to work on my mental, personal and emotional health. I also focus on relationships, especially now that I have a son.
What would most people be surprised to learn about you?
I do have a sense of humour. I hope with this campaign, people will get to see it. Dry humour is my slippery slide, I’m super smooth with it.
How do you unwind after a long day?
Music is a big one for me. Depending on the role, I’ll always have playlist for it. So, during the day or between takes I’d listen to the songs just to keep me in the mood. I listen to a lot of jazz, classical and opera.
What has been the evolution of the entertainment industry?
A lot is opening up in our industry, especially in the streaming side of things. It’s given us more job opportunities. However, things are stagnant when it comes to the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill. We don’t have protections that will ensure longevity of actors in the industry.
Loyiso MacDonald refuses to skirt the issue
Actor reflects on his illustrious career appearing in hit shows and talks about his most comedic role yet in the new Savanna Neat campaign
Image: Steve Tanchel
Phresh out the runway, Loyiso MacDonald models new-season menswear from SA Fashion Week by design houses Floyd Avenue Apparel, Alca and Ephymol for SMag's latest digital cover.
The 38-year-old actor reflects on his illustrious career appearing in hit shows like Isidingo, Zabalaza, The Queen, Youngins and his most comedic role yet as “Khonesoo” in the new Savanna Neat campaign:
What drew you to your role in the Savanna Neat campaign?
I don’t really get commercial auditions unless it’s a performance-driven piece and this needed comedic timing and a level of performance. I remember chuckling while reading the brief and script, I found it so funny. I’m also a whiskey guy and my surname is MacDonald, so wearing the kilt meant even more. I truly enjoyed pushing the envelope and taking more risks in terms of the jobs that I do.
How do you interpret the campaign slogan “It’s Giving Whisky”?
I have a double-sided take on it. One level, the product in itself is infused with whiskey notes and the other end being Savanna, they are not taking themselves seriously as a whiskey brand would. Throughout the whole campaign, we played up the seriousness of it and how we’re humorously not going to be like a typical “serious” whisky. It is Savanna after all and that’s what it’s known for.
What stood out while filming?
We did a three-day shoot in Cape Town. My biggest takeaway was the vibe and mood on set – it’s one of the calmest I’ve done to day.
What role do you think the Mzansi humour plays in advertising?
It’s very rare and hard to find something we take seriously as a nation. One would say we’re delulu (delusional) as a nation but to me that’s our superpower because humour helps you to deal with a lot. The same goes for the advertising industry. It’s not like we’re performing open heart surgery... we can afford to play and that’s one of the reasons why most of offering is this rich.
What does the future look like?
I’m currently at a place where I want to explore as many different characters as possible. I want to work with many interesting directors and actors too. I would like to work with Masasa Mbangeni again but this time, she and I need to share dialogue. I’d like to work with Sive Mabuya again. And of course, Pallance Dladla and Sdumo Mtshali in a funny movie like Dumb and Dumber.
