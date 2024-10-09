Fashion & Beauty

Music has no age – Boity on musical comeback collab

New single with Roiii narrows gap between millennials and Ama2K

09 October 2024 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Rappers Boity and Roiii cross generations with their new offering.
Image: Supplied.

Boity Thulo's much-anticipated music comeback and collaboration with the new kid on the block Roiii focuses on bridging a gap between millennials and ama2K.

Boity, 34, has explained to Sowetan that the new single Oh My (OMG)! with the 21-year-old rapper, real name Oratile Kgotso Kgobe, is more than just a club banger, it offers crossover appeal.

“Roiii and I are quite far apart in age, music has no age that's why we were able to meet each other creatively in the studio,” she said.

“Music has somehow remained consistent in my heart. I’ve always been a music lover. Music is my healing, my lover and my friend. I’m so blessed that I get to express it purely and raw, which allows me to be heard.

“No one can influence or change my narrative when it comes to music. You’d often read a script written by someone else when it comes to a TV show, but with music, it’s all my thoughts and ideas. It’s my story and I get to tell it the way I want.” 

After many years as a TV presenter and actor, Thulo's breakout hit was in 2018 with Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C. She has not released new music in close to four years.

“The difference between the Boity who first started close to a decade ago to now is that her drive is different,” she said.

“It felt like that time was my first run and I’m on my second lap. There’s a sense of comfort and ease this time around.

Image: Supplied.

“I’m reassured now because I’ve done this before, it’s not like I’m now introducing myself to everyone. This comforting feeling allows me to enjoy the process even more and I’m less stressed because I know what to do. What’s exciting is that I get to hang out with the likes of Roiii and enjoy making music again.” 

Roiii, known for his hit La Vida Loca, said it was such a pleasure working with Thulo.

“She caught my attention as she was doing well in the drill sphere [subculture of hip hop], it was lovely to see her in that light and I wanted to bring her to my world,” Roiii said.

“As the connection matured, we started enjoying each other’s company. We somehow mirrored each other’s artistry despite our age.

“Yes, she’s a mature woman and I may be a younger man but in this era, that doesn’t matter. I know people my age group would definitely vibe to her regardless of how old she is.” 

Earlier this year, Roiii marked the end of his collaborative era with  K.O.’s record label, Skhanda World.

He is currently in pursuit of carving his path and making a name for himself in the industry. 

“More than anything, I would like my music and brand to appeal to the South African woman specifically the black girl,” he said. 

“Coming under a male-dominated group, I didn’t get to appeal to females. I would like to shine a light on them and make them realise how much they are loved and valued. 

“My other focus is to make African drill big in SA. It’s quite big in the UK where European artists take African-sounding beats or vocals and make songs. I would like to do the inverse and bring it back home so that it shines from this side where it originates.” 

Drill rapper Roiii.
Image: Supplied.

