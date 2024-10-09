“I’m reassured now because I’ve done this before, it’s not like I’m now introducing myself to everyone. This comforting feeling allows me to enjoy the process even more and I’m less stressed because I know what to do. What’s exciting is that I get to hang out with the likes of Roiii and enjoy making music again.”
Music has no age – Boity on musical comeback collab
New single with Roiii narrows gap between millennials and Ama2K
Image: Supplied.
Boity Thulo's much-anticipated music comeback and collaboration with the new kid on the block Roiii focuses on bridging a gap between millennials and ama2K.
Boity, 34, has explained to Sowetan that the new single Oh My (OMG)! with the 21-year-old rapper, real name Oratile Kgotso Kgobe, is more than just a club banger, it offers crossover appeal.
“Roiii and I are quite far apart in age, music has no age that's why we were able to meet each other creatively in the studio,” she said.
“Music has somehow remained consistent in my heart. I’ve always been a music lover. Music is my healing, my lover and my friend. I’m so blessed that I get to express it purely and raw, which allows me to be heard.
“No one can influence or change my narrative when it comes to music. You’d often read a script written by someone else when it comes to a TV show, but with music, it’s all my thoughts and ideas. It’s my story and I get to tell it the way I want.”
After many years as a TV presenter and actor, Thulo's breakout hit was in 2018 with Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C. She has not released new music in close to four years.
“The difference between the Boity who first started close to a decade ago to now is that her drive is different,” she said.
“It felt like that time was my first run and I’m on my second lap. There’s a sense of comfort and ease this time around.
Image: Supplied.
