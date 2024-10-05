Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg crowned second-ever Miss World SA at 18

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg was on Saturday night crowned the 2024 Miss World South Africa at the Sun City Superbowl in North West.

The 18-year-old from Pretoria beat runner-ups Romanda Hombi and Nande Mabala.

Van Rensburg follows in the footsteps of medical doctor Claude Mashego, who was the first-ever winner of Miss World South Africa last year.

Her project “Never Too Young to Advocate" aims to enhance youth visibility and voice through social media.

“I believe I have the qualities to bring back the Miss World crown to South Africa,” she said.

Judges of the pageant included Rea Malatji, Ntsoaki Ledimo, Malaak Compton-Rock, Norman Cahi and Taibar Bacar.

In attendance were stars such as Carol Bouwer, Theo Nhlengethwa , Proverb, Mthandazo Gatya, Aubrey Ngungama and Mahotella Queens.

This is a developing story