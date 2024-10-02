Fashion & Beauty

Dineo Langa to honour her fallen "guncles" with hosting duties at Feathers

Blue and Brown Mbombo dedicate their nomination to late mom

02 October 2024 - 16:39
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Dineo Langa and Khaya Dladla are the new hosts of the 16th annual Feather Awards.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Dineo Langa is dedicating her hosting duties at this year’s 16th annual Feather Awards to her fallen gay uncles (guncles), often friends of her famous mother Kgomotso "KG"  Moeketsi, who showed her what representation and inclusivity was as a young girl. 

The 35-year-old actor and personality was on Wednesday announced as the host of the awards taking place on November 7.

She will be joined by House of Zwide actor Khaya Dladla and sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe, returning to the Feathers stage for a third consecutive year.

“I didn’t have to wrap my mind around what diversity was growing up because I was raised with LGBTQIA+ uncles, who were free to be themselves. This is how I understood the world to be,” said Langa. 

“So, I’m quite excited about hosting this year. I think Khanya and I will get along and this one will be a fun one for the books."

Langa said that as a first-time host she is going to make the most if it, especially on the fashion front.

“As a society, we need to get to a point where we don’t see sexuality or gender. We should push the confinements imposed on us and just be ourselves as best as we can be,” she said.

Twin siblings Blue and Brown Blue Mbombo with Felipe Mazibuko at the 16th annual Feather Awards nominees announcement at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

“These awards have a positive messaging every year and I hope they are not just a ceremony for the winners but everyone else watching. I hope they get to see that there is no gate or fence to limit them. I hope those who don’t have a voice or are closeted find the courage to open the door and let themselves free.

“Another thing I’m excited about is that I’m going to walk away from this experience having learnt a new language, sign language. So, I can’t wait for next month.” 

Present at the nominees event at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, were celebrity twins Blue and Brown Mbombo. They are nominated for Cutest Couple. They will duke it out with comedienne siblingd Celeste and Fezile Ntuli as well as creative collective Justice and Fhatuwani Mukheli. 

“Brown and I are dedicating this nomination to our mother, who we lost in May this year," Blue said.

“It’s been a tough couple of months. We’ve been in such a grieving space, so coming here felt like a blessing and a sign that Brown and I will be okay and we should keep our sisterhood strong.” 

Brown said their strong sisterly bond kept her going.

“Should we win this award, we will celebrate by going on a trip to the Seychelles. Blue and I have always wanted to go, so that place is the right place to honour our mother and show her that we’re doing well here on earth,” Brown said.

Veteran fashion stylist and regular SMag collaborator Felipe Mazibuko will be presented with a Simon Nkoli Award for the impact he has made in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Thami Dish and Andiswa Gebashe.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Here’s a full list of the nominees: 

 

Best Styled Individual

  • Maglera Dope Boi
  • Lunathi Mampofu
  • Nomalanga Shozi

Hunk of the Year 

  • Makazole Mapimpi
  • Akani Simbine
  • Rulani Mokoena

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

  • Nthati Moshesh
  • Naledi Pandor
  • Gayton McKenzie

Sports Personality of the Year

  • Kgothatso Monjane
  • The Springboks
  • Alyssa Conley

Role Model of the Year

  • SA Legal Team @ ICJ
  • Kgothatso Montjane
  • John Meletse

Hot Chick of the Year

  • Lunathi Mampofu
  • Ntokozo Mhlongo
  • Tyla

Media Award of the Year 

  • Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic)
  • Youngins! (Showmax)
  • Netflix 

Fag Hag of the Year 

  • Lindiwe Zulu
  • Brenda Mtambo
  • Nontokozo Madonsela

Designer of the Year 

  • Orapeleng Modutle
  • Thebe Magugu
  • Justice & Fhatuwani Mokheli

Musician of the Year

  • Young Stunna!
  • Zoe Modiga
  • Tito; M Yuppe and Eeque!

Socialite of the Year

  • Icebolethu Funerals
  • Kgomotso Seboko
  • Gayton McKenzie

Drama Queen of the Year

  • Penuell Mlotshwa
  • Nara Smith
  • Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang

Social Media Personality of the Year  

  • Hope Ramafalo
  •  Eva Mofokeng
  • Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector 

  • #JustDetention initiative
  • Momentum Group
  • #ShePoppedInn

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector 

  • Department of Justice & Const Dev
  • Higher Health
  • SADTU 

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement 

  • Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School
  • Sacred Heart College
  • Crawford College

Best Rainbow Parenting 

  • Sape Maodi & Valvi Swartz
  • Orapeleng Modutle
  • Phiko’s Mom (Royal Bafokeng)

