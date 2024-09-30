Standing on heritage

Mad Max

Take your inspiration from festivals such as Afrika Burn and the Mad Max franchise for an edgy, desert-warrior look that would fit perfectly in the dusty terrains of festivals like Rocking the Daisies and Oppikoppi.

The aesthetic calls for all things metallic, spiked, and vampy, so don’t hold back — go for metallic stick-on embellishments that are spiked or resemble facial piercings and don’t forget a swipe of vampy, black or deep burgundy lipstick with slightly smudged-out edges.

Try: MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Caviar 5ml, R550; Gold mini faux piercings, R240, lovisajewellery.co.za.