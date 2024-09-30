Channel next-gen braids with these hair tips

Take your cue from legendary SA music group Boom Shaka for your next braided hairstyle. Thanks to the nostalgic kick we’re all on and the group’s recent 30th anniversary, members Thembi Seete and the late Lebo Mathosa’s butt-grazing braids styled in a high ponytail wrapped with a headscarf are making their comeback.

Bring the style into the now by wrapping braids or dreads with a headwrap to create a turban effect, as seen on Willow Smith, or go for box braids styled in a high ponytail, like fashion consultant Candace Marie Stewart, accessorised with hair rings and clasps.