Channel next-gen braids with these hair tips
Take your cue from legendary SA music group Boom Shaka for your next braided hairstyle
Get back to your roots and take inspiration from braiding styles steeped in heritage.
The Boom Shaka effect:
Take your cue from legendary SA music group Boom Shaka for your next braided hairstyle. Thanks to the nostalgic kick we’re all on and the group’s recent 30th anniversary, members Thembi Seete and the late Lebo Mathosa’s butt-grazing braids styled in a high ponytail wrapped with a headscarf are making their comeback.
Bring the style into the now by wrapping braids or dreads with a headwrap to create a turban effect, as seen on Willow Smith, or go for box braids styled in a high ponytail, like fashion consultant Candace Marie Stewart, accessorised with hair rings and clasps.
Koroba braids:
Our social-media feeds are abuzz with Koroba braids. A Yoruba braiding technique originating in Nigeria, Koroba braids (meaning basket in Yoruba) start from the centre of the head and spread out in all directions, with intricate coils at the end of each braid.
Go for the traditional style or pay homage to the intricate detailing as seen at the Dior Haute Couture show, where cornrows were finished off with oversized, braided coils instead of braids being left loose.
Slicked & braided:
You may not be everyone’s favourite if you’re right up front at a music performance, but you’ll definitely turn heads. Go sculptural and make braids a standout feature by taking the dual-textured route. Skip braiding the entire head and slick hair up into one or two ponytails, depending on the design. Blend hair extensions of a different colour into your natural hair by braiding sections into the ponytails to make long braids.
Create structure by weaving pieces of wire into the braids and bend into sculptural shapes at the crown of the head to create a 3D design.
Elevated rows:
There’s no need for braids to be boring. Add an elevated touch and visual interest to simple box braids and cornrows with an overload of hair clips, pearl embellishments, beads in varying sizes, and hair accessories such as ribbon bows and barrettes in mismatched styles, finishes, and colours.
There is really no rhyme or reason to this one, so go wild, switch up your accessories to match the vibe of every festival day, and have fun.
Hair-tage artistry:
Braids don’t always have to be practical — sometimes we love styles that are visual masterpieces. At TRESemmé X MaXhosa Africa, hair told a story of heritage and artistry as models were sent out in braids styled in various statement designs, including one resembling the traditional Zulu isicholo, with thick braids that wrapped around the head and single braids dangling by the ears.
Have a professional hairstylist create these or go for a DIY braided headband made from hair extensions and blended into hair.