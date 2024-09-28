Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Nandi Nyembe, Wiseman Zitha and Simmy steal the shine at Saftas nominees luncheon

Winners will be announced next month

28 September 2024 - 11:07
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Lunathi Mampofu and Wiseman Zitha.
Lunathi Mampofu and Wiseman Zitha.
Image: Supplied

Dozens of nominees for the 18th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) pulled up on Friday at Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, for the second annual Netflix celebration luncheon, which is fast becoming the most buzzy party on the local social calendar.

Offering nominees an opportunity to celebrate their achievements before the “Golden Horns” are handed out at the end of October, the event was hosted by Hulisani Ravele with spectacular musical performance by songbird Simmy.

Once you made your way inside in-between the colourful paradise cocktails, unfussy menu and interactive photo installations; you could name-check acting elites from Seputla Sebogodi to Nandi Nyembe, Florence Masebe, Rami Chuene, Tina Jaxa, Sophie Ndaba, Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge.

On the fashion front, a crop of Mzansi’s PYTs including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Sandile Mahlangu, Rosemary Zimu, Unathi Mkhize, Lunathi Mampofu, Wiseman Zitha, Motsoaledi Setumo, Samkelo Ndlovu and Jesse Suntele shined in foolproof spring bright and bold hues.

Here is an exclusive inside look at the star-studded soirée:

Simmy
Simmy
Image: Supplied
Motsoaledi Setumo
Motsoaledi Setumo
Image: Supplied
Florence Masebe
Florence Masebe
Image: Supplied
Rosemary Zimu
Rosemary Zimu
Image: Supplied
Nandi Nyembe
Nandi Nyembe
Image: Supplied
Lasizwe Dambuza
Lasizwe Dambuza
Image: Supplied
Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge
Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge
Image: Supplied
Jesse Suntele
Jesse Suntele
Image: Supplied
Sandile Mahlangu and Nicole Bessick.
Sandile Mahlangu and Nicole Bessick.
Image: Supplied
Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco and Pearl Modiadie.
Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco and Pearl Modiadie.
Image: Supplied
Kunle Remi (far left) and friends.
Kunle Remi (far left) and friends.
Image: Supplied
Samkelo Ndlovu
Samkelo Ndlovu
Image: Supplied
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Image: Supplied
Tendeka Matatu
Tendeka Matatu
Image: Supplied
Rami Chuene
Rami Chuene
Image: Supplied
Hulisani Ravele
Hulisani Ravele
Image: Supplied
Zikhona Sodlaka
Zikhona Sodlaka
Image: Supplied
Dawn Thandeka King
Dawn Thandeka King
Image: Supplied
Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi
Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi
Image: Supplied
Emmanuel Tjiya and George Qua-Enoo
Emmanuel Tjiya and George Qua-Enoo
Image: Supplied
Unathi Mkhize
Unathi Mkhize
Image: Supplied
Seputla Sebogodi
Seputla Sebogodi
Image: Supplied
Efosa Aiyevbomwan
Efosa Aiyevbomwan
Image: Supplied
Bohang Moeko
Bohang Moeko
Image: Supplied
Thabang Moleya
Thabang Moleya
Image: Supplied
Xolile Tshabalala
Xolile Tshabalala
Image: Supplied
Mokgadi Seabi
Mokgadi Seabi
Image: Supplied
Zolisa Xaluva
Zolisa Xaluva
Image: Supplied
Rethabile Ramaphakela
Rethabile Ramaphakela
Image: Supplied
Sophie Ndaba.
Sophie Ndaba.
Image: Supplied
Tina Jaxa
Tina Jaxa
Image: Supplied
Mduduzi Mabaso
Mduduzi Mabaso
Image: Supplied
Tumi Morake
Tumi Morake
Image: Supplied
Mmabatho Mogomotsi
Mmabatho Mogomotsi
Image: Supplied
Tinah Mnumzana
Tinah Mnumzana
Image: Supplied
Tutu Zondo
Tutu Zondo
Image: Supplied

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor
Midrand residential complex gutted by fire