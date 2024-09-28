IN PICS | Nandi Nyembe, Wiseman Zitha and Simmy steal the shine at Saftas nominees luncheon

Dozens of nominees for the 18th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) pulled up on Friday at Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, for the second annual Netflix celebration luncheon, which is fast becoming the most buzzy party on the local social calendar.

Offering nominees an opportunity to celebrate their achievements before the “Golden Horns” are handed out at the end of October, the event was hosted by Hulisani Ravele with spectacular musical performance by songbird Simmy.

Once you made your way inside in-between the colourful paradise cocktails, unfussy menu and interactive photo installations; you could name-check acting elites from Seputla Sebogodi to Nandi Nyembe, Florence Masebe, Rami Chuene, Tina Jaxa, Sophie Ndaba, Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge.

On the fashion front, a crop of Mzansi’s PYTs including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Sandile Mahlangu, Rosemary Zimu, Unathi Mkhize, Lunathi Mampofu, Wiseman Zitha, Motsoaledi Setumo, Samkelo Ndlovu and Jesse Suntele shined in foolproof spring bright and bold hues.

Here is an exclusive inside look at the star-studded soirée: