Love local fashion? Your fit could win you a designer wardrobe worth R40k

Four of Mzansi's top designers — OM Style Avenue's Orapeleng Modutle, Imprint ZA’s Mzukisi Mbane, Molebatsi's Jessica Jane Molebatsi and House of Ole's Ole Ledimo — are on the hunt for stylistas who use their passion for local fashion to put together scroll-stopping outfits.

These sartorial savants are the judges of Proudly SA's Local Fashion Police competition. Sponsored by FNB, this contest gives you the chance to win phenomenal prizes by simply showing off your dope fit on social media — and, in doing so, helping to highlight the vibrant creativity driving SA’s style industry.

“Now in its fourth instalment, the Local Fashion Police competition is a strategic move to support and promote the country's Retail — Clothing, Textile, Footwear, Leather sector, which has long faced challenges in gaining recognition and consumer support amid competition from more affordable imported options,” says Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, the chief marketing officer of Proudly SA.

“Besides fostering appreciation for local designers, this competition aims to drive momentum for the growth of the industry. It doesn’t just spotlight fashion; it also holds consumers accountable on how they spend their rand, encouraging them to consciously choose locally-made garments in their everyday lives.”

“SMEs contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth, making them fundamental to creating employment,” says Andiswa Bata, CEO of FNB Business, reiterating why it's so important to support and buy from local businesses in the fashion industry.

Win one of four designer wardrobes worth R40,000



Together with Proudly SA and FNB, each of the judges will pick a winner, making four winners in total.

Each winner will receive stunning fashion worth R40,000 from the brand of the judge who selected them. In line with competition's goal of promoting and supporting local talent, the prize money will be paid directly to the designer, helping to bolster their business, with the winner receiving bespoke garments to equivalent value.

The competition will culminate in a spectacular fashion show, where the winners will have the experience of a lifetime walking the ramp in designs by the judges.

Entering is easy, here's how:

Strike a pose in your most striking l ocally-made outfit and snap a pic. Follow Proudly SA on your preferred social media platform (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X). Share your photo on that platform using the hashtags #LocalFashionPolice2024 #FNBSupportsLocal #BuyLocalToCreateJobs. Tag FNB, Proudly SA and, of course, the local designer who made your drip. Spread the word!

The competition closes at 11.59pm on October 3 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was sponsored by Proudly SA.