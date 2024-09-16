Hollywood honoured the finest in primetime television at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, in the early hours of Monday morning local time.
Shōgun continued to clean up, winning Best Drama, Best Directing for Frederick EO Toye plus Lead Actress and Lead Actor for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, respectively. Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for Lead Actress.
Other big winners of the night include cast members of The Bear, Hacks and Baby Reindeer including Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Jean Smart.
Funny father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosted the awards.
T’was a little bit of everything on the red carpet with subdued elegance and classic silhouettes dominating. From bold colourways, moody florals and floating trains; here are our top fashion picks:
Viola Davis
The 59-year-old American actor flaunted her enviously toned arms in a halter-neck ruched monochrome gown by Zuhair Murad. The Women King actor chose to don her natural ‘fro and complete the look with Italian jeweller Buccellati.
Aja Naomi King
Classic silhouettes dominate the Emmy Awards red carpet
Top fashion picks of the prestigious ceremony
Showing off those long pins, the 39-year-old star was dressed to the nines in a candy floss creation by Giambattista Valli that featured a steamy ruched mini dress with rosettes bodice and matching train. She was a first-time Emmy nominee Lessons in Chemistry.
Tyler James Williams
The Abbot Elementary star had hearts racing in sleeveless pinstriped suits by Dolce and Gabbana, flaunting his amazing and sculptured arms. The hunky 32-year-old actor completed the look with a brooch, waist cuffs and rings.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The newly minted Oscar winner looked marvellous in a canary yellow hooded gown by Sophie Couture; which featured a one-arm and plunging neckline with a choker and train.
Laverne Cox
The 52-year-old American activist and actor gave dark romance in a liquorice black gown with aureate embroidery by Alexander McQueen. Cox complemented her moody look with a glamorous and dramatic off-shoulder cape, opera gloves and naval-length honey gold neckpiece.
Dan Levy
He looked edgy cool in a creamy sculptural blouse by Loewe that opened by the collar complete with jet-black suiting and patent shoes.
Anna Sawai
The 32-year-old Japanese actor and singer won the night in a rose-coloured strapless gown by Vera Wang with a plunging neckline and bellowing train.
