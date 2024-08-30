Designer creates jacket that folds into a bag for unpredictable weather

Fashion designer Duduetsang Kau knows too well the unpredictability of the weather and believes he has struck gold with an innovative and stylish solution.
Kau credits his mother’s relentless care for him and twin brother Bonang as the inspiration for the stylish compact jacket that folds into a bag.
“Growing up she would insist that we take a jacket everywhere I would go in case it would get cold. I didn’t want the burden of carrying a jacket so I thought about how I could always have it without having to carry one. So we created a jacket that can fold into a bag,” Tau says.
The 30-year-old from the village of Mokgareng, Rustenburg, in the North West, established his functional fashion clothing brand R-l8 (pronounced Relate) in 2016. Since then, he has opened his flagship store at 61 Steen Street in Rustenburg.
Growing up, his mother was his biggest fashion influence as a boy.
“My mom dressed my twin brother and I the same but in different colours. For example, if Bonang dressed in red then I would wear green. She made sure we always looked stylish. Maybe it was also a way for her to identify us, but it made us stand out,” says Kau.
“She added to my love of fashion. I became that guy who loved looking unique and dressed well."
Kau was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug in grade 9 where he capitalised on his love for fashion by offering a profitable T-shirt printing service to his peers.
Kau won R1m worth of technology transfer assistance for his innovation
“After school, I pursued a marketing qualification at the University of Johannesburg. I chose to increase my fashion acumen through informal learning about the fashion industry and successful global brands,” he says.
Last November, Kau was awarded first prize at Small Enterprise Development Agency's (Seda) Pitch for Funding competition, where his clothing business received R1m worth of technology transfer assistance.
“Winning the award was one of the happiest days of my life. We have been in the fashion industry for eight years and it was such an amazing feeling; the win reassured me that we’re on the right track. It felt good to be recognised for our innovation and creativity,” he says.
Kau’s functional clothing ranges from jackets to trousers with compatible features, an entire outfit can slip into a weekender tote.
“For a weekend getaway, you can carry an outfit such as a shirt and trousers in a small bag as they can fold into each other. It looks like a handbag but it's an outfit you can carry,” says Kau.
“It also reduces space in the cupboard.
“Our choice of fabric and material is a soft shell and printed cotton twill. They are lightweight, durable materials that don't have a crease line once the bag is unfolded into a jacket. Keeping the same look and feel.”
Kau says his ambitions are mostly geared towards industries that have a standardised uniform such as high school learners, university clubs and the mining sector.
Looking ahead, Kau envisions opening a manufacturing plant so he can play a positive role in the local manufacturing industry as well as up-skilling the people in his community.
On the fashion front, Kau says he would love to collaborate with renowned fashion houses MaXhosa Africa and Tshepo Jeans.
“They are brands that are doing great things in SA and I believe they are industry leaders in fashion.”
