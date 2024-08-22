SMaggers, it's time to spring clean your wardrobe and style game – keep it demure, mindful and cutesy.
The short transitional spring season is a precursor to summer and often we find our style game stuck in the winter cycle.
This spring, step into a new you by breaking up with winter and soft-launching your best style game yet.
But before we get to cleaning, a style cheat sheet of the season’s biggest runway trends is crucial.
Risqué creations peppered with touches of modesty are spring's hottest must-haves. Feminine silhouettes and soft textures continue to ring supreme with favourites such as lace, satin and rosette soaking up the spotlight.
Keep those spring staples juxtaposed with boxy knitwear, lightweight loungewear and outerwear ready to chase away unwelcomed evening chills.
Sheer skirt
Runway trends to add to your spring style guide
Sheer skirts, creamy white dresses and metallic fringes flow for next season
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Sheer skirt
Image: Francois Durand
Not ready to break up with that winter knitwear yet? We have your back. The sheer or transparent dress code has been showing off its trend dominance throughout the year on award show red carpets and celebrity soirées.
The updated trend offers fashionistas leg room to transition into warmer temperatures. Woollen knits to swanky cowboy-inspired boots are paired with sheer ballroom or midi-length pencil skirts for that sprinkle of feminine attitude.
As seen at Michael Kors, Altuzarra and 16Arlington spring/summer runways, models walked the ramp in A-line and maxi sheer versions of the skirt freshened up with alluring floral details and boxy styling. To up the modesty factor, opt to increase the length of the undergarment of the skirt.
Discreet chic
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano
Before quiet luxury became the vibe, this 1990s trend ruled the runways. With absent bold colourways and ballsy logos, this trend is the manifesto for modest cool girls. The key to nailing this trend is balance by pairing oversized pieces with soft tailoring that hugs the body and offers a good fit.
Seen on the runways of Self Portrait and Fendi, models walked in crisp white dress shirts paired with tonal tailored trousers and asymmetrical skirts paired with structured blazers and billowy pocketed letterman jackets.
Creamy dreams
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Nothing else says fresh start than the LWD (little white dress). From frothy pastels and densely-worked lace and heavily embroidered dresses that are ready to slip into any occasion. As seen at Valentino, Stella McCarthy and Giambattista Valli, models strutted in dreamy and creamy versions of the white dress.
Short shorts
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
The jaw-dropping trend continues to have its moment since its debut last spring and we don’t see it slowing down. However, the hemline has gone down. Fast-forward to today, the trend has assumed a modest version while retaining its sex appeal and youthfulness.
Seen on the runways at Alexander McQueen, Gucci and Prada, models walked the ramp in tonal playsuits paired with oversized scarves and floor-length molten coats and white shirts. Our eyes were glued on the McQueen denim ensemble that resembled an unravelling corset paired with the tiniest shorts. To style the trend, play with different textures for the shorts. Complete the modest ensemble with a pair of heels and long-length outerwear to give it a grown-up appeal.
Metallic fringe mania
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Indicative of the roaring 1920s, shift dresses were given a personality with metallic and shining fringes. Separately they are on this season's trend hotlist, but together they are the power couple for evening soirées and VVIP events. As seen on the runways McQueen and Alberta Ferretti models walked the showcase in show-shopping modern versions that were seen paired with our wardrobe fighter the boxy blazer.
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano
Hair: Pretty-girl locks
