Fashion & Beauty

Hair: Pretty-girl locks

Let your inner child play as hair accessories go overboard

15 August 2024 - 07:30
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Girls just wanna have fun as this season’s hair channels playful and unbridled feminine charm.

Tiara tresses: Queen for a day? Don’t mind if we do. We love a good hair accessory and, thanks to another Bridgerton season and the global lean towards a softer, feminine energy, tiara-like accessories are having a cute little moment. As seen at Givenchy and on celebrities such as H.E.R and Jodie Turner-Smith, accessorise your favourite hairstyles with a touch of regality, opting for sparkling, crown-like headbands, dainty star clips dotted through wispy strands, or gem-embellished chains draped around updos.

“That “90s girl” pixie: Take your cue from 1990s and 2000s It-girls and sport a pixie cut that mixes tomboy edge with girl-next-door energy. Look to Halle Berry, Toni Braxton, Nia Long, and Lebo Mathosa’s iconic S-curl and relive the nostalgia of this super-sleek and short style. Whether you choose to cut your natural hair or opt for a wig, the key is to keep the sides and back as short as possible and focus texture and length at the crown of the head, with short fringe pieces to frame and soften facial features.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Cool-girl scarf: The girlies are taking their inspiration from the DJs of German electronic-music label Keinemusik’s way of wearing a scarf and, honestly, we don’t care if it’s borderline impractical. Spotted on celebrities and street sartorialists, this look provides both fashion and sun protection — you’re wearing a cap and then folding a vibrantly printed headscarf in a triangle before wrapping it over the cap, tying it under the chin.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Strands of retreat: Easy hairstyle tips to try out this festive season

We’re taking it easy this festive… so cut your hair some slack with low-effort styles that are kind to you and your vacation schedule
S Mag
8 months ago

Routine reboot: Grooming tips for a new you

If you’re planning to overindulge this festive, ring in the New Year with these grooming resolutions to kickstart your renewal.
S Mag
8 months ago

To 30 and beyond: Top grooming tips for men

The world of male grooming has really grown in leaps and bounds since the mid-1990s.
S Mag
3 months ago

What women want…

If you’re fumbling around in the dark when it comes to your grooming routine, we have just the guide to bring a few things into the light. It’s time ...
S Mag
11 months ago

Fabulously 30: Here are timeless makeup tips

There’s an anything-goes mood on the runways, with unbridled creativity and expression underpinning this season’s 30 hottest trends.
S Mag
3 months ago

Style icon Naomi Campbell adds designer to her list of accolades

Campbell has since made the big leap from model to designer at the recent New York Fashion Week.
S Mag
10 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Pirates are capable of winning the league this season,’ Happy Jele
Software development will never be the same again