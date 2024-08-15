Hair: Pretty-girl locks

“That “90s girl” pixie: Take your cue from 1990s and 2000s It-girls and sport a pixie cut that mixes tomboy edge with girl-next-door energy. Look to Halle Berry, Toni Braxton, Nia Long, and Lebo Mathosa’s iconic S-curl and relive the nostalgia of this super-sleek and short style. Whether you choose to cut your natural hair or opt for a wig, the key is to keep the sides and back as short as possible and focus texture and length at the crown of the head, with short fringe pieces to frame and soften facial features.