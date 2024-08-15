Hair: Pretty-girl locks
Let your inner child play as hair accessories go overboard
Girls just wanna have fun as this season’s hair channels playful and unbridled feminine charm.
Tiara tresses: Queen for a day? Don’t mind if we do. We love a good hair accessory and, thanks to another Bridgerton season and the global lean towards a softer, feminine energy, tiara-like accessories are having a cute little moment. As seen at Givenchy and on celebrities such as H.E.R and Jodie Turner-Smith, accessorise your favourite hairstyles with a touch of regality, opting for sparkling, crown-like headbands, dainty star clips dotted through wispy strands, or gem-embellished chains draped around updos.
“That “90s girl” pixie: Take your cue from 1990s and 2000s It-girls and sport a pixie cut that mixes tomboy edge with girl-next-door energy. Look to Halle Berry, Toni Braxton, Nia Long, and Lebo Mathosa’s iconic S-curl and relive the nostalgia of this super-sleek and short style. Whether you choose to cut your natural hair or opt for a wig, the key is to keep the sides and back as short as possible and focus texture and length at the crown of the head, with short fringe pieces to frame and soften facial features.
Cool-girl scarf: The girlies are taking their inspiration from the DJs of German electronic-music label Keinemusik’s way of wearing a scarf and, honestly, we don’t care if it’s borderline impractical. Spotted on celebrities and street sartorialists, this look provides both fashion and sun protection — you’re wearing a cap and then folding a vibrantly printed headscarf in a triangle before wrapping it over the cap, tying it under the chin.