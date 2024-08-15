Girlhood era: Adorn yourself with the prettiest trends

From bows to a boyfriend blush, adorn yourself with the prettiest trends that proclaim, “I’m literally just a girl”.

Makeup: Girl therapy

In the year of girl dinner and girl math, embrace your feminine energy with these runway trends.

Golden goddess: The silver and chrome popularised by Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour take a backseat to a new metallic obsession. As seen at Thom Browne, Chanel, Peter Pilotto, and Christian Siriano, it’s all about the golden-goddess treatment, with flecks and splashes of gold over the eyes, lips, and hair by way of gold leaf on sleek buns and molten-gold pigment swiped across eyelids.

Try: Revlon ColorStay Xtensionnaire Lengthening Mascara in Black, R250; Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette on Nude Medium, R665.

Bow mania: Halfway through the year and we’re still not over bows — and with good reason: the ways to wear them keep getting better and better! At Simone Rocha, bows were used as “makeup”, with models sent down the runway in ribbons tied into bows and fixed to the cheeks. The mandate is clear — one bow is never enough. It’s about going big and having fun.