Fashion & Beauty

New Miss SA looks ahead to tricky tenure as someone with profound hearing loss

My advocacy for my year of reign is inclusivity, says Le Roux

11 August 2024 - 14:18
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux at the SunBet Arena Times Square in Tshwane.
Newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux at the SunBet Arena Times Square in Tshwane.
Image: supplied

Newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux, with profound hearing loss, says successful communication will be tricky during her tenure, but it will require the efforts of all people involved in a conversation.

Le Roux told Sowetan a day after she made history that together with the Miss SA organisation they will use her inspirational story as an opportunity to educate South Africans and advocate for the previously excluded.   

The 28-year-old is from Sasolburg, Free State, but was raised in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. She scooped the coveted title at Pretoria's SunBet Arena on Saturday night with runner-ups Nompumelelo Maduna of Gauteng and Onalenna Constantin from Free State  

“My advocacy for my year of reign is inclusivity. I want to create a sense of belonging for everyone who felt excluded," Le Roux made that commitment immediately after her crowning.

Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at a year old.  

Abled by technology, Le Roux has a cochlear implant and uses specialised technology integrated into her smartphone enabling her to respond to interview questions for upcoming interviews.  

“The challenge I face is that I communicate differently, and I need to be catered for in how I communicate," she said.

"I cannot communicate in crowded rooms as everything becomes one noise. One-on-one is better and clear. There is also no need to over-enunciate. Just speak clear, look at me in the face so I can read your lips."

Le Roux received her hearing after being blessed by her community with the gift of her first cochlear implant at age two. Family, friends and strangers rallied to raise funds for her operation.   

“It’s my turn to be your community, to be a voice for those who, like me, have experienced the challenges of being different and feeling excluded," she said.

"I am here to serve as your representative, to champion the causes that matter to South Africans and to create a space where everyone can shine in their unique, beautiful way."

Stephanie Weil, chief executive of Miss SA Organisation said: “Mia's story has never been seen in Miss SA and the pageantry world. The first hearing impedes Miss SA who is going to compete internationally."

“Mia embodies the Miss South Africa Organisation’s ethos that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. She also embraces and personifies the organisation’s four pillars – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty, so I can think of no one more fitting to wear the crown and we can’t wait to see what she achieves during her reign,” Weil said.

Miss SA 2024 Mia le Roux
Miss SA 2024 Mia le Roux
Image: supplied
Miss SA Mia le Roux
Miss SA Mia le Roux
Image: supplied
Mia le Roux's first day as Miss South Africa she met fans and well-wisher including 13-year-old Kutlwano Name from Bloemfontein.
Mia le Roux's first day as Miss South Africa she met fans and well-wisher including 13-year-old Kutlwano Name from Bloemfontein.
Image: supplied
Miss SA Mia le Roux first day as Miss South Africa at the SunBet Arena Times Square in Tshwane.
Miss SA Mia le Roux first day as Miss South Africa at the SunBet Arena Times Square in Tshwane.
Image: supplied
Miss SA Mia le Roux
Miss SA Mia le Roux
Image: supplied

Miss SA's Kebalepile Ramafoko and Kirsten Khan need your vote in last top-10 spot

The fate of two Miss SA finalists, Kebalepile Ramafoko and Kirsten Khan, lays in the hands of South Africans.
S Mag
1 week ago

Miss SA semi-finalist Lebohang Khoza inspired by Natasha Joubert's tenacity

Miss SA semifinalist Lebohang Khoza is hoping to make the final cut with just under two weeks before this year's title-holder is crowned next ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Fashion advocates for HIV awareness at Durban July

Local designer Mzukisi Mbane through his brand Imprint ZA is not only building a legacy of fashion but that of activism too, by raising HIV awareness ...
S Mag
1 month ago

SMag Women of the Year issue | Lerato Kganyago won’t slow down

Greatness can’t be rushed and dreams come with no expiration date, of this Lerato Kganyago is living proof. No in her 40s, she is energetic and on ...
S Mag
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Landslide kills 12 people in Ugandan capital
Mia Le Roux crowned Miss South Africa 2024