New Miss SA looks ahead to tricky tenure as someone with profound hearing loss

Newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux, with profound hearing loss, says successful communication will be tricky during her tenure, but it will require the efforts of all people involved in a conversation.
Le Roux told Sowetan a day after she made history that together with the Miss SA organisation they will use her inspirational story as an opportunity to educate South Africans and advocate for the previously excluded.
The 28-year-old is from Sasolburg, Free State, but was raised in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. She scooped the coveted title at Pretoria's SunBet Arena on Saturday night with runner-ups Nompumelelo Maduna of Gauteng and Onalenna Constantin from Free State
“My advocacy for my year of reign is inclusivity. I want to create a sense of belonging for everyone who felt excluded," Le Roux made that commitment immediately after her crowning.
Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at a year old.
Abled by technology, Le Roux has a cochlear implant and uses specialised technology integrated into her smartphone enabling her to respond to interview questions for upcoming interviews.
“The challenge I face is that I communicate differently, and I need to be catered for in how I communicate," she said.
"I cannot communicate in crowded rooms as everything becomes one noise. One-on-one is better and clear. There is also no need to over-enunciate. Just speak clear, look at me in the face so I can read your lips."
Le Roux received her hearing after being blessed by her community with the gift of her first cochlear implant at age two. Family, friends and strangers rallied to raise funds for her operation.
“It’s my turn to be your community, to be a voice for those who, like me, have experienced the challenges of being different and feeling excluded," she said.
"I am here to serve as your representative, to champion the causes that matter to South Africans and to create a space where everyone can shine in their unique, beautiful way."
Stephanie Weil, chief executive of Miss SA Organisation said: “Mia's story has never been seen in Miss SA and the pageantry world. The first hearing impedes Miss SA who is going to compete internationally."
“Mia embodies the Miss South Africa Organisation’s ethos that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. She also embraces and personifies the organisation’s four pillars – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty, so I can think of no one more fitting to wear the crown and we can’t wait to see what she achieves during her reign,” Weil said.
New Miss SA looks ahead to tricky tenure as someone with profound hearing loss
My advocacy for my year of reign is inclusivity, says Le Roux
