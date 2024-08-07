SMag Women of the Year issue| The Lulama Wolf effect

Poised, cool-headed, and serene are the three words that best describe the self-sufficient spirit, beauty, and confidence of Lulama “Wolf” Mlambo.

She moves with a graceful sophistication and ease. A woman of few words, when she speaks, she makes every word count. On the style game she is enchanting, having mastered quiet luxury long before it became a trend with her minimalist fashion, sleek tailoring, and chic wardrobe. On the set of her SMag shoot, her energy is no different, bringing that swift sneak — you don’t see her coming.

When we find a quiet corner to chat, she lets out an elegant and bubbling-like laughter when I accuse her of being unapproachable.

“I’m goofy as hell, people always think I’m so serious. I love laughing, good jokes, having fun, and being free,” she corrects me. “I’m just intentional about where those things happen. So, I’m selective about where I can twerk,” she chuckles. “I never go with the flow, really, I’m a Capricorn, so everything is planned. Everything is thought out. I’m very conservative by nature. So, when I’m risqué, it’s because I want to be. I’m very intentional.”

Next, I confess that I’m far from an expert on art — I’m more of a dilettante. The 30-year-old multidisciplinary creative is now more relaxed and laughing at my silly jokes as though we are BFFs — I hope she can’t tell that I’m fanboying so hard.

“I’m an abstract and neo-expressionist fine artist,” she says. “I would like to say I’m an Afro-modernist painter. I like painting, so painting is my first medium. I express myself through self-interrogation. I interrogate a lot of issues that people go through, including mental health, offering introspection and identity — things like those that have to do with the physical body and spirituality.

"I paint according to those themes and I also explore art through the lens of creating beauty and not just pain all the time. I’m a woman and I love beautiful things. I like encompassing that beauty in my work. It’s important to create that kind of balance.”

Now that I understand her even better, the friendship that I’ve built in my head is totally happening. Mlambo is polite, welcoming, and friendly, but she’s not entirely into chit-chat — that’s my biggest observation.

Mlambo moved around a lot growing up in the Vaal, but her family found tranquillity in the small Free State town of Parys, which is the place she calls home. She always knew art was her calling. As early as primary school there would be art exhibitions and at after-care she had art teachers.