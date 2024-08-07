SMag Women of the Year issue | Lerato Kganyago won’t slow down

Greatness can’t be rushed and dreams come with no expiration date, of this Lerato Kganyago is living proof. Now in her 40s, she is energetic and on top of her game — and she doesn’t have to choose between love and career.

A day before her cover photoshoot, she calls with a last-minute request — she can’t do a four-hour shoot, as initially arranged, but she can do three hours and come with her makeup already done. Deal. Her diary is packed and she has to hurry to another set. When I sulk and pout about lack of sleep owing to my busy calendar, she tells me to toughen up, pointing out that, on top of her weekly Metro FM show with Proverb and Melanie Bala, she has also been shooting two TV shows, one of them being the Miss SA reality-competition show Crown Chasers.

The shoot runs smoothly a day before the weekend of the Durban July. The following day she has a morning flight to Durban where she has lined up a number of appearances and DJing gigs. Rushing out of her shoot, we arrange to meet in Durban for her cover interview.

Fast-forward to Monday, that plan has bombed over our failure to coordinate diaries — too much partying. After a number of failed attempts and both of us almost giving her poor assistant Vanessa Mazabane heart palpitations, our virtual coffee date happens. It’s worth the wait, however, as she doesn’t hold back and gives one of her most personal interviews yet, opening up about the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“Since some artists plateau or reach the ceiling at this age, in the beginning I thought the same would happen to me. But I realised that society makes you feel that way,” she says. “The world has evolved so much — women are not sitting in the kitchen, baking. Now they are making their dreams come true at any age; whether 40 or 50. My life is unfolding again in my 40s.”

Kganyago’s career, spanning over 20 years, started in beauty pageantry when she was crowned Miss Jam Alley in 2001 and then Miss Soweto in 2005. Soweto TV would later launch her TV career, first with Open Door Policy and then the popular The LKG Show. Until this day, The LKG Show still has a special place in her heart and she hopes to revive it eventually.