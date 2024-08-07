SMag Women of the Year issue | Nompumelelo Nkosi is FoodTok ready!

Social-media sensation Nompumelelo Nkosi is having her best year yet. She is best known for having coined the catchphrase “u-petrol”, a clever play on words whereby a cook takes a liquid-courage break mid-cook to regain their strength.

Nkosi has scaled impressive digital heights with her idiosyncratic charm dished up with sharp comedic smarts, along with an entertaining approach to home cooking. The 30-year-old self-taught cook and digital content creator continues to captivate with her video clips furnished with witty one-liners as she plates up hearty, homegrown meals.

“There are so many women in digital — you could have chosen anyone. I’m super grateful to have been chosen,” says Nkosi, still in disbelief at making SMag’s selection of impactful women. “It scares me how my life is moving forward. I want to get to the point where I’m more excited than scared because I’m like, ‘God, there is no way. There is no way this is all me.’ It was amazing that God put me in food because food is love. I come from love and I am love. To be placed in food and be able to merge that with my sense of humour was one of the best things that could have happened to me, as social-media and content creation is all about finding a niche.”

I first interacted with Nkosi over the phone in an interview last November. At the time, her social-media following had just rocketed. Almost a year later, on the set of her first magazine shoot, Nkosi catches me up on her incredible trajectory in the digital space since we last spoke.