Tik Tok star Chubby Cheeks plans to balance academics with singing

Image: Supplied.
Sharing the stage with industry titans such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana and Makhadzi this coming weekend is not intimidating to TikTok singing sensation and newcomer Chubby Cheeks.
The 18-year-old social media star, real name Mbali Buthelezi, rose to fame last year after her cover of classic traditional anthem Kuyabongwa became a viral hit, particularly on the short-format video platform. The song has garnered 14 million streams in its first six months on various music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.
Buthelezi has since rose to stardom, a dream she’s always had since grade 1. Now her next phase is transitioning from social media sensation to mainstream.
“Everything is happening too quickly. The other day I was just shooting cover songs in the living room at home and this week, I’ll be getting to sing alongside such wonderful artists at the Divas in Concert,” she said.
“When I was uploading my videos on TikTok over a year ago, I didn’t think being an actual artist would happen to me at such a young age. Performing in front of hundreds of people is way better than singing at home to no real audience.”
Image: Supplied.
Buthelezi is not letting fame go to her head.
“I’m still the same old Mbali who just wants to sing. Fame is something I even forget I have. I have to sometimes remind myself that ‘I’m Chubby Cheeks’. I’m also scared of fame, maybe that’s why I don’t want to let it consume me,” she said.
She cites Zahara and Brenda Fassie as her biggest influences. Buthelezi is doing the first year of studies in dentistry. “I am such an unpredictable and spontaneous singer. I can start with melodies and harmonies which will have you singing along, and then next I’ll level it up and pour myself on the stage,” she said.
“I’ve become that artist that when I’m done performing, people are always asking for more and that’s what gives me the courage to pursue this music thing.”
Buthelezi admits she is lucky to have had an easy entry into the music industry but believes there is more hard work ahead of her considering that she plans to study full-time while pursuing a music career.
“The ultimate goal is to be the next-big-thing, musically. But I love anything related to health science. Anything about anatomy, I’m there. I plan to balance my music with my academics, yes it will be a lot but I believe I can live both,” she said.
Her dream collaborations are with Msaki and Azana.
“They are what we call raw talent. They are such wonderful storytellers who I’d like to work with one day,” she said.
“There are several musicians I look up to but more than anything, I have so much faith in myself that I know I’m the best, hence I inspire myself as much.”
