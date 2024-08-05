The fate of two Miss SA finalists, Kebalepile Ramafoko and Kirsten Khan, lies in the hands of South Africans.
Ramafoko and Khan, from Emalahleni and Johannesburg respectively, are vying for the last spot in the top 10.
Through to the finale taking place on Saturday at SunBet Arena in Times Square, Pretoria, is Chidimma Adetshina, who has been at the centre of a debate about her eligibility to represent the nation as her father is from Nigeria and her mother is of Mozambican descent.
The other finalists are Layla Zoubair, Lebohang Khoza, Mia Le Roux, Nompumelelo Maduna, Onalenna Constantin, Ontshiametse Tlhopane, Palesa Lombard and Taahira Katz.
Fans are encouraged to vote for Ramafoko or Khan on the organisation’s app or website. The final finalist will be announced live on S3 on August 10 at 6pm.
Ramafoko, 25, is a skills development facilitator who holds a BA in psychology and languages and is currently pursuing her Honours degree.
“Viewers should vote for me because I embody resilience, passion and a commitment to making a difference in our community,” she said in a press statement.
“Throughout my Miss South Africa journey, I have showcased not just my capabilities but my heart and dedication to important causes like education, sports empowerment and mental health awareness."
The pageant queen from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga also focuses her energy on sports and youth empowerment.
“I am passionate about creating opportunities for young girls and boys, ensuring they have the resources and support to pursue their dreams, just as I have pursued mine,” said Ramafoko.
Miss SA's Kebalepile Ramafoko and Kirsten Khan need your vote in last top-10 spot
Duo fight for a spot in the finale and a chance to walk away with the crown this Saturday
Image: SJ_van_Zyl
The fate of two Miss SA finalists, Kebalepile Ramafoko and Kirsten Khan, lies in the hands of South Africans.
Ramafoko and Khan, from Emalahleni and Johannesburg respectively, are vying for the last spot in the top 10.
Through to the finale taking place on Saturday at SunBet Arena in Times Square, Pretoria, is Chidimma Adetshina, who has been at the centre of a debate about her eligibility to represent the nation as her father is from Nigeria and her mother is of Mozambican descent.
The other finalists are Layla Zoubair, Lebohang Khoza, Mia Le Roux, Nompumelelo Maduna, Onalenna Constantin, Ontshiametse Tlhopane, Palesa Lombard and Taahira Katz.
Fans are encouraged to vote for Ramafoko or Khan on the organisation’s app or website. The final finalist will be announced live on S3 on August 10 at 6pm.
Ramafoko, 25, is a skills development facilitator who holds a BA in psychology and languages and is currently pursuing her Honours degree.
“Viewers should vote for me because I embody resilience, passion and a commitment to making a difference in our community,” she said in a press statement.
“Throughout my Miss South Africa journey, I have showcased not just my capabilities but my heart and dedication to important causes like education, sports empowerment and mental health awareness."
The pageant queen from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga also focuses her energy on sports and youth empowerment.
“I am passionate about creating opportunities for young girls and boys, ensuring they have the resources and support to pursue their dreams, just as I have pursued mine,” said Ramafoko.
Image: SJ van Zyl
“As a young woman who represents everyone who dares to dream beyond limitations, by voting for me you are supporting a vision of a SA where every young person has the chance to shine, regardless of their background or circumstances.”
Khan, 26, said she wanted to be the voice that brings change by advocating against the inequalities faced within impoverished communities.
“People should vote for me because I embody the capabilities to take on the role of Miss SA and excel. I stand for equality for all and believe that through my advocacy and passion, I will play my part in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.
“I want to help create a more inclusive country where all children are given equal opportunities to shine and reach their full potential.
“The Miss SA organisation provided a safe space where I could be my authentic self and felt empowered from within,” said the architectural draughting graduate.
LISTEN | Miss SA top 13 Chidimma Adetshina wants to represent a country that loves her back
Miss SA semi-finalist Lebohang Khoza inspired by Natasha Joubert's tenacity
Fashion advocates for HIV awareness at Durban July
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida finds confidence to pursue music career
I was in The Masked Singer SA to win it — Warren Masemola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos