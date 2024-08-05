If there is one thing Luthando “BU” Mthembu is not going to shy away from is his sex symbol status.
Since he rose to stardom after entering the Big Brother Mzansi house two years ago, Mthembu has dominated the small screen as the go-to heart-throb.
The 32-year-old actor smouldered in his career-making role of Vuyani in Adulting.
“The role of Vuyani placed me in a sweet spot,” he said. "I don’t believe I’m the sexiest man, however, that storyline portrayed and positioned me to be such. My mother taught me to be humble.
“The only time that I was truly myself on TV was when I was on Big Brother – all the other things I’m doing on screen is just acting, hence I never take this whole sex symbol praise to head. My job is to look good but I also know that all of this won't last forever. These looks will fade one day hence I need to enjoy and embrace them while I still have them.”
The actor, born in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal, added that all the attention around his good looks is happening at the right time in his life as he’s a bachelor.
“I’m married to my vision and legacy. I’m so committed to my goal to a point that I can’t afford to give my heart to somebody completely,” he said.
“But I know, the right time will come when I’ll find that someone. I am Luthando after all.
What kind of partner is he looking for?
“I’m not too specific as to what kind of woman I’m looking for. I’m not big on looks because those change with time – all that she has to be is a person with principles and values. She has to be as ambitious and driven but most importantly, she has to have a big heart,” he said.
'I'm married to my vision, legacy' says Luthando "BU" Mthembu
The 'Adulting' actor shares his sentiments about being typecast as a sexually appealing heart-throb
Image: Supplied.
The budding actor has in a short space of time acted alongside industry greats such as Tina Jaxa, Winnie Ntshaba, Themba Ndaba and Thembi Seete. He is now shifting the gears from a life on set to the stage as a musician under the moniker Ludo BU. He just dropped a new song, Woah.
“I wanted to position myself in the commercial hip-hop space with this song. I want to wow everyone with the talents I have. I want them to see how versatile I am,” he said.
“Hip hop can never die, it’s just a vibration that evolves and reinvents itself according to an era. You can’t say kwaito is dead because it lives in the hearts of those who heard it and will ultimately reinvent it. We have elements of kwaito in 'piano, which is the most dominating genre out there right now."
Mthembu uses meditation to help with his mental health and block out the noise from the public eye.
“I’m very big on vibration frequency and meditation. I journal and affirm myself every day at 5am. I take cold showers as often as I can and get my day started with exercising. I only leave the house when I have a presenting gig, studio time or guest appearance to attend,” he said.
