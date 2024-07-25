Olympic Games Paris 2024 are set to commence in tee minus one day – we are so excited that we can scream!
What better way to channel the centre court excitement of the global event than by dressing for a sports personality in support of your favourite sporting code?
Switching out its front-row seats for courtside action, the fashion community has been all about the Games since the start of the year. The Olympics have had an influential impact on the fashion world, from men and womenswear fashion week runways to theming major fashion events like Vogue World and threading its designer allure into national kits.
According to the runway trends report, the suit and tie combo is going to the Olympics. The revered workman staple has been reimagined as friendly sporty workwear, elevating the traditional suiting with oversized shoulders, offbeat outerwear and sports team regalia.
Whether you will be seated at the grandstands of the various hosting locations around the city or streaming from the comfort of your device, witness world-breaking moments while setting records for your style game:
Let the style games begin...
Track and field
Ranked as one of the most watched sports events at the Olympics, the athletics events this season will not be any different. Quick refresher, the category includes running track (think 100-metre sprint) and field (throwing and jumping). It’s all about serving body and form, so be on the lookout for streamlined and body-focused silhouettes. Think along the lines of stylish athleisure that permits easy movement and is effortlessly stylish.
Swimming
Style guide for Olympics sports fans
Look stylish while watching your favourite sport
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Swimming
Image: Kristy Sparow
The fan-favourite category makes a splash for all the right reasons. Showcasing incredible talent while serving body goals, swimming offers fast-paced excitement that has audiences on the edge of their seats. Make a splash of your own with your style by donning outfits that resemble water movements such as ruffles and fringes. Co-ordinate your outfits with the various shades of blue, should you wish. Lastly, be careful not to get wet by pairing your outfit with an adult-friendly version of the raincoat inspired by the runway.
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Fencing
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Admired for its peculiar dress code and sportsmanship, the fencing sport code boasts stylish sophistication on the fashion front. In this Olympic season, set the whites aside and incorporate the fierceness of the sport through its design elements and tailoring. As seen on the Kenzo menswear spring/ summer runway, pair a monochrome suit with a mesh-inspired hoodie.
Image: Kristy Sparow
Artistic gymnastics
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Incredible athletic technique and body control are on full display in this heart-stopping sporting code. Even though we may be able to launch ourselves from bar to bar, we can look the part. Not a fan of sparkly leotards? No worries. Channel your inner gymnast by incorporating iridescent and shimmery staples and shoe styles that catch the light.
Breaking
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Making its debut as a recognised sport at the Olympics, fans of the expressive street culture-cum-professional-sporting-code are set to be thrilled by impressive athleticism with gravity-defying signature moves such as turtles and windmills. The dress code for fans of these street contortionists would ordinarily be baggy, but this season put some edginess to it with exaggerated outerwear and shoulders.
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Soccer
Fresh out of the Uefa European Football Championship, the world will step into the Olympics with a soccer fever. Loosely translated, there will be no shortage of soccer vests and jerseys for the picking. Stay on fashion’s winning team by pairing your jersey with a dress shirt and tie.
Image: D.Charriau
Image: Thierry Chesnot
Score points with Games-inspired looks from runways
How to play with colour combinations this winter
Ride the wave with these makeup tips
Racegoers set for a jolly good time at the Durban July
Fashion advocates for HIV awareness at Durban July
