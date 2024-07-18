How to play with colour combinations this winter

Have you ever wondered why wearing the colour red turns heads? Or how did the women’s power suit get its name?
We all have that go-to item of clothing that makes us feel special – whether it’s how it feels to the touch or slims us down and accentuates our silhouettes.
Dressing for joy or dopamine dressing best captures that exhilarating mood.
The fashion first rose to popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, using vibrant colour and styling to uplift one’s mood and evoke inner confidence.
The secret to colour styling is flow. Each colour exudes a frequency of energy, whether it may be bright or on the more muted side. So, when styling find colours that vibe together and not cancel one another out.
Staying true to its classic charm, the slim profile and vintage appeal of the Puma Easy Rider in its new iteration is making a huge comeback. We are obsessing over those social media posts of SA fashion collective, BROKE, injecting a street coolness with retro personality, while rocking the evolved Easy Rider in Puma Red.
Stand out among the winter seas of beige and black by injecting the liveliness of colour back into your wardrobe with these tips on how to dress for joy.
Image: supplied
Break it up
Image: DAVID DEE DELGADO
Too much of a good thing is not bad when you know how to break it up. Avoid a colour brain freeze by breaking up a bright monochromatic ensemble with warm (dark) neutral shades such as blacks, deep browns and reds in footwear, headgear, outerwear or hand accessories like gloves. A handy tip when wearing a monochrome outfit and styling within a single-colour family, is always to take into consideration the texture of the garment. Texture and fabrication impact the tone or vibrancy of the colour which can elevate your already bomb fit. Bright colours often shine brightest in silk and leather fabrications.
Cool down
Image: DAVID DEE DELGADO
Cool colour tones such as blues, greens and purple are perfect for individuals who don’t want too much attention but stand out within a crowd. This colour palette is appealing in the winter season as it seamlessly blends in with the dark and brown neutrals that are prevalent in your wardrobe. It’s easy on the eyes, exudes mystery and adds a sultry confidence to any look.
Add some spice
Image: DAVID DEE DELGADO
On the other hand, warm colour tones in the winter often take their cue from nature, such as the changing tree leaves. Transitional colours such as marigolds, cinnamon and pumpkin inspire the spicy, warm and toasty appeal of winter days.
Pair complementary tones
Image: DAVID DEE DELGADO
Staying in the realm of colour tones, when pairing items from warm and cool tones, be on the lookout for that complimentary flow we spoke of earlier. From the warm-tone family, pink and red pair beautifully together. Sticking in the same family, yellow and orange bring a refreshing spin to any fit. For the cool tones, purple and green is a style combination you could give a shot.
Play up with accessories
Image: DAVID DEE DELGADO
If you find yourself shy in the presence of colourful clothing, a great way to introduce colour into your closet is with accessories. For instance, if yellow appeals to you look for a handbag, heel and belt in that colour, that way you have options. For that extra oomph, accessorise from the opposing colour family. For instance, if pairing blue and purple, accessorise with a flesh pink handbag, belt or heel. Dressing colourfully may be intimidating at first so take it slow.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
A look into Savage Beauty's Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Rosemary Zimu's rise to stardom
