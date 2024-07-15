A celebratory day at the races with Chateau Del Rei
Everyone's favourite sparkling wine in a can made a splash at the recent Durban July
Known for its effervescent appeal and effortless elegance, Chateau Del Rei has swiftly become the beverage of choice for spontaneous celebrations and sophisticated gatherings alike. This superb sparkling wine in a can is no stranger to premier events such as the Durban July, either.
In 2024, Chateau Del Rei made a splash at the annual horse racing extravaganza, which teams high fashion with thrilling entertainment. The brand's sparkling wines — available in Sweet White, Sweet Rosé and Sweet Red — were prominently featured at several key marquees and events throughout the Durban July weekend, ensuring visitors experienced the pinnacle of celebration with every sip.
WATCH | Visitors to the Durban July celebrate with Chateau Del Rei during the weekend's festivities.
WATCH | In partnership with Chateau Del Rei, S Mag’s editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya gives you an inside look at this year’s star-studded Durban July.
About Chateau Del Rei
Chateau Del Rei is more than just a drink; it’s an experience. Crafted for those who appreciate quality and style, the brand's sparkling wines are designed to turn any moment into an instant celebration. So whether you’re attending a high-profile event or hosting an intimate gathering, it's the perfect companion for every occasion.
This article was sponsored by Chateau Del Rei.
Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.