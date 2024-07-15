A celebratory day at the races with Chateau Del Rei

Known for its effervescent appeal and effortless elegance, Chateau Del Rei has swiftly become the beverage of choice for spontaneous celebrations and sophisticated gatherings alike. This superb sparkling wine in a can is no stranger to premier events such as the Durban July, either.

In 2024, Chateau Del Rei made a splash at the annual horse racing extravaganza, which teams high fashion with thrilling entertainment. The brand's sparkling wines — available in Sweet White, Sweet Rosé and Sweet Red — were prominently featured at several key marquees and events throughout the Durban July weekend, ensuring visitors experienced the pinnacle of celebration with every sip.