Puma takes its iconic Easy Rider runner from the tracks to the streets
The brand kicks off its 'Rewrite the Classics' series by releasing an updated take on its revolutionary 1970s running shoe
Rooted in running culture and first launched in 1977, Puma's iconic Easy Rider sneaker has undergone an evolution.
After revolutionising the jogging craze of the seventies thanks to its innovative shock-absorbing outsole, the Easy Rider was later adopted by soccer fans, becoming a staple of the terrace crowd in football stadiums. Now, in 2024, it's ready to be remixed and reinterpreted by a new generation.
In this fresh chapter of the Easy Rider's history, Puma has taken a running shoe that truly embodies a classic era of footwear design and reimagined it for a modern world, where the street is the new track and the city is the new field.
WATCH | Puma teamed up with SA fashion collective Broke to take its legendary Easy Rider from the tracks to the streets.
Arriving in the form of the Easy Rider Vintage, the reconsidered retro runner is designed for every day and everyone. Crafted from a tactile mix fine mesh and suede and featuring a contrasting white formstrip, it's available in a range of vibrant colourways including Archive Green, Royal Blue and Puma Red tones.
With this new release, Puma kicks off its Rewrite the Classics series, dedicated to celebrating and reinventing the brand's iconic footwear designs.
Inspired by the idea of “Forever Never Stays the Same”, the series will continue with additional releases of Puma OGs, such as the Palermo and Suede XL, in August.
The Puma Easy Rider Vintage, priced from R1,999, is available in Archive Green and Puma Red from Puma.com, Puma retail stores, Sportscene, Archive, Side Step, Shesha, Superbalist, Office London and Al Capone. The Royal Blue colourway is available only at Sportscene and Archive.
This article was sponsored by Puma.