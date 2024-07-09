Puma takes its iconic Easy Rider runner from the tracks to the streets

Rooted in running culture and first launched in 1977, Puma's iconic Easy Rider sneaker has undergone an evolution.

After revolutionising the jogging craze of the seventies thanks to its innovative shock-absorbing outsole, the Easy Rider was later adopted by soccer fans, becoming a staple of the terrace crowd in football stadiums. Now, in 2024, it's ready to be remixed and reinterpreted by a new generation.

In this fresh chapter of the Easy Rider's history, Puma has taken a running shoe that truly embodies a classic era of footwear design and reimagined it for a modern world, where the street is the new track and the city is the new field.