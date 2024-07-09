“For Imprint, this became very easy as we create prints. It was just making sure that the HIV awareness and prevention messaging was visible in a tasteful manner while making sure that Imprint, as a fashion brand, creating these prints and garments can maintain its integrity,” he said
“We had to get the message across but still maintain beauty, creativity and taste that people have grown to expect from the brand.”
Musida's show-stopping ball gown with one-shoulder structural detailing in electric magenta and violet print caused the most buzz on social media. She said fashion has always been the pioneer in driving social change.
“Fashion is not just a form of art but is a language that has shaped and defined various eras of human history. This has offered us a glimpse into their narratives and dialogues. More than that, fashion has the power to drive social change, as we have witnessed in the discussions on women's autonomy and their very existence,” Musida said.
“Attending my first Durban July in such a powerful garment by one of my favourite designers was exciting. This dress represents freedom of choice and our autonomy, especially in our interactions.
“Art can evoke emotions, urgency, and social change – this garment did just that. I love how the garment encapsulates the boldness of this conversation, campaign, and Imprint.”
Speaking on the campaign, Musida said an HIV-free generation is possible.
“I chose to join the campaign as an advocate for an HIV-free generation, and that starts with education in the most accessible and relatable way – getting the information about where people are and not where we want them to be. Options are available to ensure that we all make the right choices to protect ourselves and others. The conversation has started, and I hope it continues Forever Wena,” she says.
Fashion advocates for HIV awareness at Durban July
Crop of celebs join SA designer's campaign
Image: supplied
Local designer Mzukisi Mbane, through his brand Imprint ZA, is not only building a legacy of fashion but that of activism too, by raising HIV awareness and urging the youth to always choose themselves.
Fashion activism was the order of the day at the Durban July at the weekend with Mbane using the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse as his runway to spread a positive message of owning your sexual health.
The fashion collaboration featuring bespoke garments flaunting emotive slogans and messaging sewn into signature Imprint fabrics, forms part of the HIV awareness and prevention campaign Forever Wena.
The campaign advocates for young people to get tested to know their HIV status and engage in safe sex.
One of the muses for the fashion with a purpose collaboration was former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida in a bright-hued voluminous ball gown. She was joined by Champions star Kwenzo Ngcobo and fellow actor Dillon Windvogel from Blood and Water. Medical doctor and model Dr Karishma Ramdev, celebrated drag performer Manila von Teez and TikTok sensation Wynand Kotze completed the crop of well-known personalities to rock the collaboration.
Mbane himself sported a creation inspired by gay rights and HIV activist Simon Nkoli as part of the collaboration. He shared his design process behind creating such unique looks.
“The most exciting part of my creative process was when I got to create designs that embodied each of the personalities involved in the campaign. This is where the fun began, I loved the challenge of creating a Forever Wena and Imprint world where these different personalities exist,” Mbane said.
Slogans such as “Always choose you”, “Always about wena”, “Forever choose you” and “I do it for me, for a lifetime of me” were transformed into unique prints woven in with distinct Imprint fabrics.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: supplied
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: supplied
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
