SA celebs ride high on crest of fashion wave at Durban July
Image: Ray Manzana
Thando Thabethe, Jessica Nkosi, Maps Maponyane and Pamela Mtanga were just some of the A-listers who channelled sea creatures at this year’s Durban July.
The annual horse-racing event took place at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban and this year’s fashion theme Ride the Wave called for some soaking-wet and underwater-inspired style moments.
Thabethe was not only a sartorial hit, but also horse racing winner in back-to-back fixtures. She couldn’t believe her luck and what is her secret? Lucky number 8, she told Sowetan.
On the fashion front the 947 broadcaster donned a cleavage-hugging tea-length number with dramatic frill finishing by Willet Design Couture.
“I feel stunning, we are riding the wave and the wind is blowing in the right direction. I’m dressed as a seashell or seahorse or mermaid – I will be whatever you want in the water,” Thabethe said.
“I think it’s important to feel comfortable at the Durban July, it’s a long day, you don’t want a ‘tralala’.”
Image: Supplied
Another goddess was Mtanga in an ocean blue Orapeleng Modutle strapless and beaded dress with an over-the-top ruffled overlay.
“I feel fantastic. I am the drama. I feel like a goddess. I am the goddess of the sea today and that is what inspired the look. I would imagine her [goddess of the sea] as coming from the bottom of the sea; draped in jewels and embellished. Then I’m engulfed by the waves, which is the structured part of the dress,” Mtanga said.
Maponyane looked dapper in a pleated Imprint ZA, styled with relaxed sandals.
“We are back at the Durban July, it’s a good vibe and beautiful day. It’s a little bit chillier than usual, but it’s still better than the weather in Joburg. I wanted to emulate the ocean waves, so you can see it with the textures of the look. Imprint specifically made this print for me for the Durban July,” Maponyane said.
Blonde-haired Nkosi donned a mini dress, complete with appliqué details to resemble sea waves.
Image: Ray Manzana
“I am the wave. I feel confident and good in this look. The dress is easy to move in and walk in. I’m wearing a short dress for the first time at the Durban July,” Nkosi said.
Other stars spotted at the Durban July included Robert Marawa, Teko Modise, Carol Tshabalala, Buhle Samuels, Makhadzi, Loyiso Bala, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Thula Sindi, Lerato Kganyago and Oscar Mbo.
The biggest party of the weekend was on Friday at the Durban ICC where Zakes Bantwini celebrated 20 years in the music industry. Nandi Madida, Lebo M, Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo, Nduduzo Makhathini, Robot Boii and Sun-El Musician were just some of the A-list guests with performances by Zakes Bantwini, Major League DJz and Young Stunna.
