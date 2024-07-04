Two of Mzansi's most exciting leading ladies at the moment not only shine in the second season of Savage Beauty on Netflix, but also on SMag's latest digital covers.
Is there a role Nambitha Ben-Mazwi can't ace? The answer is simple, of course not. She has been booked and busy by bringing a relatable flexibility to each role she has played from Savage Beauty to Empini, The Queen, How To Ruin Christmas, Happiness Ever After, Diamond City, The Estate, Scandal! and Broken Vows.
Watching Rosemary Zimu's journey from rising star to leading lady has been nothing short of remarkable.
They both share something in common – they are only warming up.
In Savage Beauty, they are joined by a star-studded cast of Tony Kgoroge, Abena Ayivor, Nthati Moshesh, Dumisani Mbebe, Lebogang Fisher, Desmond Dube and Jesse Suntele.
What is the best part about being a leading lady?
Ben-Mazwi: I always make sure that my roles evoke a different purpose. It is also an honour to represent the LGBTQI+ community with a role like Linda Bhengu in Savage Beauty. After season one, a lot of people started opening up to me, telling me how they feel seen through this character. I always dive deep to make a storyline relatable and truthful.
Zimu: I felt like I was dunked when I first started out. I had to prove myself with the role of Zinhle and seeing that I’ve always prayed to be a leading lady on TV, all that’s happening doesn’t really shock me. Crazy enough after Zinhle, I got numerous lead roles. I don’t think I’ll ever stop critiquing myself but right now I do it way better than I used to.
A look into Savage Beauty's Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Rosemary Zimu's rise to stardom
Leading ladies peep us into what goes behind portraying leads
Image: Mighty Fine Agency
Two of Mzansi's most exciting leading ladies at the moment not only shine in the second season of Savage Beauty on Netflix, but also on SMag's latest digital covers.
Is there a role Nambitha Ben-Mazwi can't ace? The answer is simple, of course not. She has been booked and busy by bringing a relatable flexibility to each role she has played from Savage Beauty to Empini, The Queen, How To Ruin Christmas, Happiness Ever After, Diamond City, The Estate, Scandal! and Broken Vows.
Watching Rosemary Zimu's journey from rising star to leading lady has been nothing short of remarkable.
They both share something in common – they are only warming up.
In Savage Beauty, they are joined by a star-studded cast of Tony Kgoroge, Abena Ayivor, Nthati Moshesh, Dumisani Mbebe, Lebogang Fisher, Desmond Dube and Jesse Suntele.
What is the best part about being a leading lady?
Ben-Mazwi: I always make sure that my roles evoke a different purpose. It is also an honour to represent the LGBTQI+ community with a role like Linda Bhengu in Savage Beauty. After season one, a lot of people started opening up to me, telling me how they feel seen through this character. I always dive deep to make a storyline relatable and truthful.
Zimu: I felt like I was dunked when I first started out. I had to prove myself with the role of Zinhle and seeing that I’ve always prayed to be a leading lady on TV, all that’s happening doesn’t really shock me. Crazy enough after Zinhle, I got numerous lead roles. I don’t think I’ll ever stop critiquing myself but right now I do it way better than I used to.
Image: Mighty Fine Agency
How would you describe your career so far?
Ben-Mazwi: I’ve always had a personal mandate to make sure I inspire young girls. Through me, they’ll get to see what and who God can be in their lives. I want them to see that they too can unleash a superpower beneath themselves. In this journey, you’ll suffer self-doubt and imposter syndrome but you’ll soon realise that you have such great magic within you, that you should allow it to lead you.
Zimu: I’ve prayed to God for this career and I’m grateful that he’s using me to tell these stories. I’m also glad I’m surrounded by actors such as Dumisani Mbebe and Nthati Moshesh, who I consider mentors who help me stay grounded and humble no matter the praise. They told me that humility and kindness will help me sustain my longevity as a lead and in the industry.
How do you prepare to play the versatile roles you've portrayed?
Ben-Mazwi: I’m quite a sensory actor. Often on set, I’d plug in my earphones and disappear. I find a little corner where I listen to my music and deflect. I use music a lot to draw me back into a character. I have a Savage Beauty playlist with a folder that has Thando and Linda’s music. I also wore a different perfume for Linda, that’s how far I go to be taken back to a character. I also own a little black book with all the characters I play. It helps me reflect on who they all are.
What was it like to reprise the role of Zinhle?
Zimu: When we shot the first episode, there wasn’t a moment where we were unsure because we were given time with our roles and were afforded time to get to familiarise ourselves with the other cast. When we came back for season two, it was just bigger and better – we all knew we came to bring it. Zinhle will forever be that girl who’ll fight for what’s right or owed to her.
You are also heating up the small screen in Empini?
Ben-Mazwi: I’ve been flooded with DMs from young girls talking about this role on Empini. This action hero is changing the narrative for so many dark melanated young girls who are now feeling empowered. I was bullied for my dark skin, that’s why I will always stand with dark-skinned women. I’ll continue to carry on and tell our stories as a strong female lead.
What’s the ultimate goal?
Zimu: To win an Emmy and Oscar, I want to dominate globally and I know it’s going to happen.
Image: Mighty Fine Agency
Image: Mighty Fine Agency
Jerry Phele insists there’s still more to offer to live up to his legendary status
Skeem Saam's Innocent Sadiki sheds light on moments before her home went up in smoke
Kay Bikitsha's acting dream sparked by Brenda Ngxoli
I was in The Masked Singer SA to win it — Warren Masemola
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida finds confidence to pursue music career
What to expect from SMag's youth issue starring Youngins cast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos