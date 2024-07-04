Fashion & Beauty

A look into Savage Beauty's Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Rosemary Zimu's rise to stardom

Leading ladies peep us into what goes behind portraying leads

04 July 2024 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Rosemary Zimu graces the digital cover of Sowetan S Mag.
Image: Mighty Fine Agency

Two of Mzansi's most exciting leading ladies at the moment not only shine in the second season of Savage Beauty on Netflix, but also on SMag's latest digital covers. 

Is there a role Nambitha Ben-Mazwi can't ace? The answer is simple, of course not. She has been booked and busy by bringing a relatable flexibility to each role she has played from Savage Beauty to Empini, The Queen, How To Ruin Christmas, Happiness Ever After, Diamond City, The Estate, Scandal! and Broken Vows.

Watching Rosemary Zimu's journey from rising star to leading lady has been nothing short of remarkable.

They both share something in common – they are only warming up. 

In Savage Beauty, they are joined by a star-studded cast of Tony Kgoroge, Abena Ayivor, Nthati Moshesh, Dumisani Mbebe, Lebogang Fisher, Desmond Dube and Jesse Suntele. 

What is the best part about being a leading lady? 

Ben-Mazwi: I always make sure that my roles evoke a different purpose. It is also an honour to represent the LGBTQI+ community with a role like Linda Bhengu in Savage Beauty. After season one, a lot of people started opening up to me, telling me how they feel seen through this character. I always dive deep to make a storyline relatable and truthful. 

Zimu: I felt like I was dunked when I first started out. I had to prove myself with the role of Zinhle and seeing that I’ve always prayed to be a leading lady on TV, all that’s happening doesn’t really shock me. Crazy enough after Zinhle, I got numerous lead roles. I don’t think I’ll ever stop critiquing myself but right now I do it way better than I used to.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi graces the digital cover of Sowetan S Mag.
Image: Mighty Fine Agency

How would you describe your career so far?

Ben-Mazwi: I’ve always had a personal mandate to make sure I inspire young girls. Through me, they’ll get to see what and who God can be in their lives. I want them to see that they too can unleash a superpower beneath themselves. In this journey, you’ll suffer self-doubt and imposter syndrome but you’ll soon realise that you have such great magic within you, that you should allow it to lead you.

Zimu: I’ve prayed to God for this career and I’m grateful that he’s using me to tell these stories. I’m also glad I’m surrounded by actors such as Dumisani Mbebe and Nthati Moshesh, who I consider mentors who help me stay grounded and humble no matter the praise. They told me that humility and kindness will help me sustain my longevity as a lead and in the industry.

Image: Mighty Fine Agency

How do you prepare to play the versatile roles you've portrayed? 

Ben-Mazwi: I’m quite a sensory actor. Often on set, I’d plug in my earphones and disappear. I find a little corner where I listen to my music and deflect. I use music a lot to draw me back into a character. I have a Savage Beauty playlist with a folder that has Thando and Linda’s music. I also wore a different perfume for Linda, that’s how far I go to be taken back to a character. I also own a little black book with all the characters I play. It helps me reflect on who they all are. 

What was it like to reprise the role of Zinhle?

Zimu: When we shot the first episode, there wasn’t a moment where we were unsure because we were given time with our roles and were afforded time to get to familiarise ourselves with the other cast. When we came back for season two, it was just bigger and better – we all knew we came to bring it. Zinhle will forever be that girl who’ll fight for what’s right or owed to her.

Image: Mighty Fine Agency

You are also heating up the small screen in Empini

Ben-Mazwi: I’ve been flooded with DMs from young girls talking about this role on Empini. This action hero is changing the narrative for so many dark melanated young girls who are now feeling empowered. I was bullied for my dark skin, that’s why I will always stand with dark-skinned women. I’ll continue to carry on and tell our stories as a strong female lead. 

What’s the ultimate goal? 

Zimu: To win an Emmy and Oscar, I want to dominate globally and I know it’s going to happen. 

Veteran actor Abena Ayivor.
Image: Mighty Fine Agency
Lebogang Fisher.
Image: Mighty Fine Agency

