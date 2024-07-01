Fashion & Beauty

Winners Tyla, Makhadzi brought the heat on red carpet

01 July 2024 - 12:13
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Limpopo-born Makhadzi wears a South African flag-inspired gown by Mamello Makha, at the BET Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.
Image: BETHANY GRENALD.

SA musicians Makhadzi and Tyla not only won big at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night (Monday morning local time) but they also looked fly as they did it.

On her 28th birthday, the Limpopo-born superstar scooped a win for Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act. She beat fellow South African Tyler ICU, Seyi Vibez and other artists from Brazil, France and Britain. 

Continuing to make Mzansi proud, 22-year-old Tyla won Best International Act and Best New Artist.

Hollywood A-listers including Usher, Taraji P Henson, Coleman Domingo, Victoria Monet, Will Smith, Ice Spice, Lauryn Hill, Donald Glover and Megan Thee Stallion were in attendance. 

The scorching red carpet featured daring cutouts and plunging necklines with a nod to pop culture trends, eye-opening bejewelled ensembles and an American cowboy bride.

Here is our best-dressed list from the night:   

Makhadzi

Makhadzi brought all the fashion drama in a red sculptural, beaded and corseted gown with a headpiece that featured beadwork that had the SA flag colours.

 

Tyla

Tyla on the blue carpet at the BET Awards 2024 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Getty Images

Our home girl stunned in a silver-studded black cut-out dress with a sexy high slit. The Versace gown flowed into a tiger print – perhaps a nod to her fans dubbed “Tygers”. The Jump hit maker completed the look with a 1990s-inspired high ponytail with her signature braids.

 

Focalistic 

Focalistic attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater.
Image: Bennett Raglin

Pitori Maradona cleans up good. The Mzansi rapper looked hot in red suiting and we are obsessed with his topcoat style.

Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater.
Image: Amy Sussman

The 53-year-old actor was tapped as the host of the night. She shimmered on arrival in an aureate column chain gown by Balmain. She completes her look with an edgy side-part bob.

Coleman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater.
Image: Amy Sussman

A regular feature on the red carpet, the 54-year-old actor never misses. He looked suave as always and didn't shy away from pushing the fashion envelope. He donned a silky shirtless ombre suit by Ferrari.

Usher

Usher attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 30, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Image: Aude Guerrucci

The king of R&B looked effortlessly cool in separates from Ralph Lauren including a white black and a pair of classic jeans.

Remy Ma

Remy Ma attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater.
Image: Bennett Raglin

Showing off her hourglass figure, the 44-year-old rapper wore a custom revealing dress made completely of dazzling jewels courtesy of NYC Glamour Couture.

 

Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater.
Image: Amy Sussman

The 29-year-old American musician and songwriter looked dapper in a creamy bespoke suit by Campillo and collarless shirt complete with a necktie; plus his signature bongo dreads.

Flo Milli

Flo Milli attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater.
Image: Bennett Raglin

The 24-year-old rapper looked ravishing in a black racy lace ensemble by Jean Paul Gaultier with mid-drift cut-outs and shimmering chocolate skin. She completed the look with high lace-up heels that appeared to crawl up her legs.

