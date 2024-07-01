“Eddie Zondi is the reason why I fell for R&B and soul. I’m an old soul when it comes to music, music that could be playing while you’re cooking.”
Having fun was the biggest reason Musida did the show.
“I didn’t want to be competitive and put pressure on myself. I wanted to enjoy the process and I’m glad I did,” she said.
“The only time I was nervous was when I was told that Giraffe [Masemola] is one of the most unpredictable masks. During rehearsals, he could be practicing a specific move and when he gets on stage he might switch it up and become something else.
“I knew right then and there that I couldn’t do what he does hence I chose to enjoy it.”
This season also saw the unmasking of Boity Thulo, Jessica Nkosi, Dineo Ranaka, Nthati Moshesh, Celeste Ntuli, Khutso Theledi, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco and more.
“As much as the mask was heavy, I felt honoured to carry it on the show as it holds such significance in our country,” she said.
“I do believe the producers were quite intentional when they gave me that mask. The studio sessions were the most nerve-wracking because I had to sing in front of Khaya Mthethwa. Regardless of that, I was also nervous to go on stage because I’d never sung in front of anyone before.
“I used to love singing when I was growing up until the bullying happened for the last seven years of school. It was quite different living my dream inside a mask, where no one could see me.”
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida finds confidence to pursue music career
Musida showcased her hidden singing talent beating well-known musicians
Image: Supplied.
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida was undoubtedly the most shocking celebrity reveal in the second season of The Masked Singer SA.
The 27-year-old, set to make her acting debut in Queen Modjadji, at the weekend placed first runner-up as Blue Crane with actor Warren Masemola winning the music competition show as Giraffe.
Musida showcased her hidden singing talent beating well-known musicians including Sbu Noah as Gold, Jimmy Nevis as Boombox and Makhadzi as Sunflower.
She told Sowetan that after the show she has newfound confidence to pursue a music career.
“After being on the show, it’s safer to say that I’m ready to pursue a music career. I plan to sing R&B as it suits my type of voice,” she said.
“I sang Adorn by Miguel, which I believe is the most perfect song ever. This process made me think about the kind of music I would make. I’m no dancer hence I prefer music that allows me to flow.
Image: Supplied.
“Eddie Zondi is the reason why I fell for R&B and soul. I’m an old soul when it comes to music, music that could be playing while you’re cooking.”
Having fun was the biggest reason Musida did the show.
“I didn’t want to be competitive and put pressure on myself. I wanted to enjoy the process and I’m glad I did,” she said.
“The only time I was nervous was when I was told that Giraffe [Masemola] is one of the most unpredictable masks. During rehearsals, he could be practicing a specific move and when he gets on stage he might switch it up and become something else.
“I knew right then and there that I couldn’t do what he does hence I chose to enjoy it.”
This season also saw the unmasking of Boity Thulo, Jessica Nkosi, Dineo Ranaka, Nthati Moshesh, Celeste Ntuli, Khutso Theledi, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco and more.
“As much as the mask was heavy, I felt honoured to carry it on the show as it holds such significance in our country,” she said.
“I do believe the producers were quite intentional when they gave me that mask. The studio sessions were the most nerve-wracking because I had to sing in front of Khaya Mthethwa. Regardless of that, I was also nervous to go on stage because I’d never sung in front of anyone before.
“I used to love singing when I was growing up until the bullying happened for the last seven years of school. It was quite different living my dream inside a mask, where no one could see me.”
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Christian upbringing almost kept Jimmy Nevis away from music career
I was in The Masked Singer SA to win it — Warren Masemola
After dazzling as Diamond, rejuvenated Ranaka rises to culinary challenge
Jessica Nkosi on comeback trail after The Masked Singer SA stint
Andile Dlamini happy to showcase her singing skills on The Masked Singer
It was a nice experience being the 'Star' of Masked Singer SA – LaConco
The Masked Singer SA costume designer reveals intricate process to hide stars' IDs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos