Fashion & Beauty

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida finds confidence to pursue music career

Musida showcased her hidden singing talent beating well-known musicians

01 July 2024 - 07:46
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida unmasked as the Blue Crane.
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida unmasked as the Blue Crane.
Image: Supplied.

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida was undoubtedly the most shocking celebrity reveal in the second season of The Masked Singer SA.

The 27-year-old, set to make her acting debut in Queen Modjadji, at the weekend placed first runner-up as Blue Crane with actor Warren Masemola winning the music competition show as Giraffe.

Musida showcased her hidden singing talent beating well-known musicians including Sbu Noah as Gold, Jimmy Nevis as Boombox and Makhadzi as Sunflower.

She told Sowetan that after the show she has newfound confidence to pursue a music career.

“After being on the show, it’s safer to say that I’m ready to pursue a music career. I plan to sing R&B as it suits my type of voice,” she said. 

“I sang Adorn by Miguel, which I believe is the most perfect song ever. This process made me think about the kind of music I would make. I’m no dancer hence I prefer music that allows me to flow.

Actor Warren Masemola wins season two of The Masked Singer SA.
Actor Warren Masemola wins season two of The Masked Singer SA.
Image: Supplied.

“Eddie Zondi is the reason why I fell for R&B and soul. I’m an old soul when it comes to music, music that could be playing while you’re cooking.” 

Having fun was the biggest reason Musida did the show.

“I didn’t want to be competitive and put pressure on myself. I wanted to enjoy the process and I’m glad I did,” she said. 

“The only time I was nervous was when I was told that Giraffe [Masemola] is one of the most unpredictable masks. During rehearsals, he could be practicing a specific move and when he gets on stage he might switch it up and become something else.

“I knew right then and there that I couldn’t do what he does hence I chose to enjoy it.” 

This season also saw the unmasking of Boity Thulo, Jessica Nkosi, Dineo Ranaka, Nthati Moshesh, Celeste Ntuli, Khutso Theledi, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco and more.

“As much as the mask was heavy, I felt honoured to carry it on the show as it holds such significance in our country,” she said. 

“I do believe the producers were quite intentional when they gave me that mask. The studio sessions were the most nerve-wracking because I had to sing in front of Khaya Mthethwa. Regardless of that, I was also nervous to go on stage because I’d never sung in front of anyone before. 

“I used to love singing when I was growing up until the bullying happened for the last seven years of school. It was quite different living my dream inside a mask, where no one could see me.”

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida [placed second as the Blue Crane] stands next to winner Warren Masemola (centre) along with gospel singer Sbu Noah [Gold] and actor Aubrey Poo [Owl].
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida [placed second as the Blue Crane] stands next to winner Warren Masemola (centre) along with gospel singer Sbu Noah [Gold] and actor Aubrey Poo [Owl].
Image: Supplied.
Gospel singer Sbu Noah uncovered as the face behind Gold.
Gospel singer Sbu Noah uncovered as the face behind Gold.
Image: Supplied.
Actor Aubrey Poo unveiled as the Owl.
Actor Aubrey Poo unveiled as the Owl.
Image: Supplied.
TV actor Warren Masemola (centre) on The Masked Singer SA stage with show detectives; J'Something, Sithelo Shozi, Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba Hlophe as well as host Mpho Popps.
TV actor Warren Masemola (centre) on The Masked Singer SA stage with show detectives; J'Something, Sithelo Shozi, Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba Hlophe as well as host Mpho Popps.
Image: Supplied.

Christian upbringing almost kept Jimmy Nevis away from music career

Superstar musician Jimmy Nevis was revealed as the famous face behind “Boombox” in The Masked Singer SA semi-finals at the weekend.
S Mag
1 week ago

I was in The Masked Singer SA to win it — Warren Masemola

Warren Masemola says winning the second season of The Masked Singer SA is a self-confidence booster especially since he has had a two-year acting dry ...
S Mag
1 day ago

After dazzling as Diamond, rejuvenated Ranaka rises to culinary challenge

From dazzling on stage as pint-sized "Diamond" in The Masked Singer SA to cooking with the best silverware in the kitchen, taking on the culinary ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Jessica Nkosi on comeback trail after The Masked Singer SA stint

Having conquered The Masked Singer SA, Jessica Nkosi plans to make her acting comeback next after a two-year hiatus.
S Mag
1 month ago

Andile Dlamini happy to showcase her singing skills on The Masked Singer

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is glad to have shared her hidden singing talent on The Masked Singer SA with the rest of the country.
S Mag
1 month ago

It was a nice experience being the 'Star' of Masked Singer SA – LaConco

Somizi Mhlongo might have been able to guess his Metro FM co-host Khutso Theledi last week, but he failed to ace it with close friend Nonkanyiso ...
S Mag
2 months ago

The Masked Singer SA costume designer reveals intricate process to hide stars' IDs

UFC world champion Dricus du Plessis became the fifth celebrity to be revealed as "Wildebeest" on The Masked Singer SA, joining Nthati Moshesh ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town