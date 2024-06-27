Asambeni! Let’s go!
Final plans are underway as all roads lead to the annual Hollywoodbets Durban July taking place next Saturday at Greyville Racecourse in Durban.
Eager to soak in the balmy weather, racegoers will be toasting to a weekend of spectacular showcase of the equestrian sporting code, fashion, celebrity shoulder-rubbing soirées and invite-only after-parties. It’s a weekend of debauchery and vibez – what happens at the Durban July stays at the Durban July.
The playlist is also sorted – “Hey Siri, play Water by Tyla.”
That cues the theme for this year, Riding the Wave, where guests will look to stun in breathtaking custom creations and maybe stir up a fashion moment that will have them riding the fashion wave and swimming through water – hopefully, nobody takes the theatricals literal (side eye, Somizi and Phupho Gumede).
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week will wrap up today after a spellbinding four days of exceptional craftsmanship and allure from the city’s luxury fashion houses.
Inspired by the recent couture runways, we merge the world of avant-garde and glamour of Durban July to serve SMaggers with fashion inspiration for next weekend.
Nip, tuck, ruching and draping
Racegoers set for a jolly good time at the Durban July
It’s a weekend of debauchery and vibez
Image: Estrop
Channel flowing water by elevating the status of satin and silk with fabric manipulation with ruching and draping. These luxe and soft-to-the-touch fabrics make draping and ruching resemble ocean waves. As seen at Dior, models walked in draped metallic and water-paint colourways in skirts and one-shoulder coordinates ruched at the corners. In search of drama without looking pageantry? Be on the lookout for a ruching or draping effect in the bodice and shoulder design of the gown.
Iridescent shine and sparkle
Image: Marc Piasecki
Make full use of the day’s sunshine by catching the rays with the sparkle and iridescent shine of your outfit. This can be achieved with fabrics that have metallic specks and fabric dusted in shimmer mimicking the rays that bounce off the water’s surface. As seen at Armani Privé, where models strutted in shimmery-hued skirts and blazer pairings that resembled sparkling beach sand glam. Attention to detail and precision tailoring will ensure that you ace the quiet luxury-inspired glam.
Bring on all the volume
Image: Estrop
Tell me you’re going to the July without telling me you’re going to the July? With voluminous silhouettes. Detachable capes, trains and veils are amazing for the arrival without sacrificing having to carry the extra load across the raceway. As seen at Giambattista Valli, models walked the runway in lip-stained pink gowns that had ruched tulle and rosette-embellished bodysuits. Complete with a floor-length veil that flows into a splendid cape. Have fun!
Mad about accessories
Image: Estrop
Don’t know what you going to wear? A great tip for the quarter-to-last-minute fashionista is to let your accessories do all the talking. Stacked, statement and chunky, go big or go home! Accessories, unlike special occasion garments have staying power in your wardrobe. Seen on the runway at Armani, models rocked oversized pearl neckpieces, crystal, pearls and rhinestone embellishments intertwined in sheer creations and stacked plunging black beading worn with full-body lace catsuits. A major trend on the couture runways is pairing bejewelled flat shoes with evening-wear. Gladiator–inspired sandals with oversized pearl detail and rhinestone ballet flats are a trend-perfect way to stay chic-ready for all that walking – your feet will thank you.
Skin, glorious skin
Image: Kristy Sparow
The focus is on the skin as those summer bodies will be on full display. Glittery mesh dresses, light twinkling fringe outwear pieces paired over bare skin and gemstone and rhinestone bejewelled bodysuits. As seen at Stéphane Rolland, models walked the show in sculptured creations – body chiselling cut-outs paired with statement jewellery and billowy tulle skirts poured onto the floor. At Dior, a model strutted in an aureate bodysuit paired coordinating blazer that resembles liquid gold. For the July, up the takes by forgoing a bare leg and slip into a pair of silky black or nude hosiery with a high-slight gown.
Image: Estrop
