Ride the wave with these makeup tips
From surging swells to majestic coral reefs, dive deep into this season’s Durban July theme
Take your cue from marine life and crashing waves for the ultimate coastal-inspired Durban July look.
Makeup: Aquatic aura
New-wave liner: Skip the razor-sharp winged liner and go for more abstract, freehand shapes reminiscent of undulating waves, as seen at Dhruv Kapoor. Opt for a liquid or gel liner, applied with an angled brush for more control, and sweep wavy shapes along the brow bone, across eye crease or towards the temples. Don’t worry about being too perfect — clean up any mishaps with a cotton bud dipped in micellar water.
Try: Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black, R595; MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline Eyeliner in BlackTrack, R435.
Bubbling sparkle: Take inspiration from sea foam for sparkling embellishments on the lips. At Acne Studios, models were sent down the runway with lips covered in sequins that gleamed as they caught the light, paired with fresh, pared-back skin. Use as a topper over matte lipstick or skip colour entirely by opting for a thin layer of clear or iridescent gloss with high-shine, chunky glitter packed onto the lips.
Try: DreamSQNS Chunky Glitter in Ice Queen, R285; Lottie London Lip Foil Iridescent Lip Topper in You Wish, R120.
Coral-reef flush: Skip the demure, romantic blush and make your cheeks and temples the main event by looking to the vibrant hues of coral reefs. At Ashley Williams and Etro, models sported electric flushes of pink, red, orange, and saturated purple swept across cheeks, eyelids, and temples in a graduating veil of colour.
Try: The Body Shop Sheer Touch Lip & Cheek Tint in Power, R230; Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Daiquiri Dip, R545.
Sea-urchin lashes: We’ve seen just about every way to wear lashes, from doll and feather to disco — so there’s no need to be modest. Try giving lashes a super-spiky futuristic treatment, inspired by sea-urchin spines. Go for oversized false lashes in spiky styles for a dramatic look or stick to mascara only and create the spiky effect by using a lash primer to prep and lengthen, or dust the lashes with a bit of translucent, loose powder before applying multiple lashings of black mascara.
Try: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer, R220; Stila Magnum XXX Mascara in Hypnotic, R495.
Beauty road test:
Mother-of-pearl skin: Multi-dimensional and ultra-glowy, the viral pearl skin trend mimics the iridescent texture of oyster shells.
On cleansed, exfoliated skin, drench the face with a hydrating, hyaluronic-acid-rich facial mist and slather a pearlescent strobe cream over the entire face to create a glowing base. Use one pump of a tinted moisturiser or lightweight serum foundation and blend for a second-skin finish. Don’t be heavy-handed — the aim to even out the complexion, not conceal the skin’s natural texture. Start to create dimension by using hybrid products, such as a cream or powder blush with the shimmer of a highlighter in pink, peach or purple shades, along the cheeks. Placement is key, so focus blushes and highlighters over the entire apple of the cheek, sweeping up into the cheekbone and temples and even the eyelids, creating a consistent, seamless iridescence along the contours of the face. Layer multiple blushes, highlighters, and eyeshadows, in various textures and shimmer finishes, making sure to mix both gold and silver undertones, to help create a multi-dimensional reflection of light off the skin.