Ride the wave with these makeup tips

Take your cue from marine life and crashing waves for the ultimate coastal-inspired Durban July look.

Makeup: Aquatic aura

New-wave liner: Skip the razor-sharp winged liner and go for more abstract, freehand shapes reminiscent of undulating waves, as seen at Dhruv Kapoor. Opt for a liquid or gel liner, applied with an angled brush for more control, and sweep wavy shapes along the brow bone, across eye crease or towards the temples. Don’t worry about being too perfect — clean up any mishaps with a cotton bud dipped in micellar water.

Try: Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black, R595; MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline Eyeliner in BlackTrack, R435.

Bubbling sparkle: Take inspiration from sea foam for sparkling embellishments on the lips. At Acne Studios, models were sent down the runway with lips covered in sequins that gleamed as they caught the light, paired with fresh, pared-back skin. Use as a topper over matte lipstick or skip colour entirely by opting for a thin layer of clear or iridescent gloss with high-shine, chunky glitter packed onto the lips.

Try: DreamSQNS Chunky Glitter in Ice Queen, R285; Lottie London Lip Foil Iridescent Lip Topper in You Wish, R120.