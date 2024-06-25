Before Jackson takes to the stage, Saturday will feature The 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show. Confirmed on that line-up so far are Boom Shaka, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Khuli Chana, Maggz, Morafe, Okmalumkoolkat, Reason, Robot Boii and Touchline.
Janet Jackson, Jill Scott will celebrate 30 years of creative freedom in Mzansi
Superstars will have a reunion of some sort
American superstars Janet Jackson and Jill Scott will headline the 11th annual DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival in September, celebrating 30 years of creative freedom in Mzansi.
Through her albums Control and Rhythm Nation 1814, Jackson certified her global pop icon status in the late 1980s with songs such as What Have You Done for Me Lately, Nasty, Control and When I Think Of You.
Three-time Grammy winner Scott will perform at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday, September 22; while Jackson will be the headliner on Saturday, September 21.
This can bee seen as some reunion of some sort as Jackson and Scott have starred in Tyler Perry’s 2007 film Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel Why Did I Get Married Too?.
Before Jackson takes to the stage, Saturday will feature The 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show. Confirmed on that line-up so far are Boom Shaka, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Khuli Chana, Maggz, Morafe, Okmalumkoolkat, Reason, Robot Boii and Touchline.
Thandiswa Mazwai, Oskido, G-Force, Mzwakhe Mbuli, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Jesse Clegg and Zolani Mahola are also on the Saturday line-up.
On Sunday, Scott will be supported by Soweto Gospel Choir, Sjava, The Maestro (aka Greg Maloka) and Oskido.
“We are thrilled to be returning with a very special commemorative festival to celebrate 30 years of creative freedom in South Africa,” festival co-founders Tom Pearson-Adams and Lloyd Cornwall said in a joined statement.
“Something that sets our rainbow nation apart is our exceptional creative and cultural talent, which has been a cornerstone of the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival since we started out in 2013. We are excited to be building on that to include a special spotlight on our country’s cutting-edge artists and fashion designers at this year’s event.”
Image: Paras Griffin/WireImage
