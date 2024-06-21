Be loud & proud this Pride Month

To quote beloved drag-queen superstar RuPaul, “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you going to love somebody else! Can I get an amen?” Amen indeed, because isn’t that the very essence of pride… expressing love for your most authentic self and sharing it with others?

As Pride month begins globally, we celebrate Youth month locally and eagerly await the Pride parades due to take place in Joburg in October, where LGBTQIA+ communities will continue to spread the message of joy, creativity, love, and authenticity. Now is not the time to be demure, so step outside your comfort zone, experiment with makeup and hair, and switch up your grooming routine.

Pride looks to try

Whether it’s your first time attending Pride or you’re a seasoned attendee, here are some standout makeup looks to try for the novice, the statement-maker, and everyone in between.

For the novice: Stoned gaze

Yes, you read that right, but it’s not what you think — we’re talking sparkling rhinestones and lots of them! As someone new to Pride or even makeup, it can be daunting to express yourself this way.

Pride looks can be quite extravagant, so if you want something more understated but that still has visual impact, try dabbling in rhinestones around the eyes paired with fresh, healthy-looking skin. Take your inspiration from rapper Kid Cudi as seen at the Met Gala and dot rhinestones of varying sizes across the eyelid, inner and outer corners, and under-eye area. Prep by applying eye cream to eliminate any dryness, followed by an eyeshadow primer to cancel out oiliness and allow product to adhere better.

Tip: Always finish off by grooming the brows to frame the eyes.