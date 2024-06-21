Be loud & proud this Pride Month
Don’t be a shrinking violet; express yourself and say it with your chest
To quote beloved drag-queen superstar RuPaul, “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you going to love somebody else! Can I get an amen?” Amen indeed, because isn’t that the very essence of pride… expressing love for your most authentic self and sharing it with others?
As Pride month begins globally, we celebrate Youth month locally and eagerly await the Pride parades due to take place in Joburg in October, where LGBTQIA+ communities will continue to spread the message of joy, creativity, love, and authenticity. Now is not the time to be demure, so step outside your comfort zone, experiment with makeup and hair, and switch up your grooming routine.
Pride looks to try
Whether it’s your first time attending Pride or you’re a seasoned attendee, here are some standout makeup looks to try for the novice, the statement-maker, and everyone in between.
For the novice: Stoned gaze
Yes, you read that right, but it’s not what you think — we’re talking sparkling rhinestones and lots of them! As someone new to Pride or even makeup, it can be daunting to express yourself this way.
Pride looks can be quite extravagant, so if you want something more understated but that still has visual impact, try dabbling in rhinestones around the eyes paired with fresh, healthy-looking skin. Take your inspiration from rapper Kid Cudi as seen at the Met Gala and dot rhinestones of varying sizes across the eyelid, inner and outer corners, and under-eye area. Prep by applying eye cream to eliminate any dryness, followed by an eyeshadow primer to cancel out oiliness and allow product to adhere better.
Tip: Always finish off by grooming the brows to frame the eyes.
For the intermediate: Rocker glam
Not quite a newbie but not yet at MUA status? If you want to dazzle at Pride this year but need a bit of wiggle room when it comes to your skillset, put your trust in rock-glam looks. Its beauty lies in its not always being perfect, giving way to the occasional smudged-up, smoked-out finish.
Take your cue from actor Billy Porter and go for a graphic negative-space winged-liner look, using black eye kohl to line the upper lash line, extending to the outer corner and along the eye crease, and finishing off with lots of silver or gold glitter packed onto the centre of the lids.
Not the best graphic-liner artist? Go the smudged-up smoky route by blending a black eyeshadow over the entire eyelid, ending at the eye crease and along the lower lash line. Finish off by tapping some glitter or metallic-shimmer shadow onto the centre of the eyelid.
Tip: Substitute the metallic accent colour with a bright shade in a shimmer finish to switch your look to rainbow glam.
For the pro: Brow art
This is for the seasoned professionals who really love to stand out at Pride. Take your cue from singer and actor Kyle Ramar Freeman and go for larger-than-life, sparkling, artistic brows that will provide the perfect complement to a full-face beat. Whether you go for rhinestones, glitter, holographic stickers or fabric appliqué, this is your playground, so don’t be shy. First block out your natural brows with glue stick, concealer, and translucent powder, so they don’t distract from the brow art. This will also give you more eye real estate to play with. Ensure that you use a good eyelash adhesive to stick down your design.
Tip: For the best results, before sticking down anything, map out your desired design using a light, neutral eye pencil that will be easy to erase or stick over without being detectable.
For the extra: Acrylic drama
A fearless risk-taker who enjoys being extra and a little shock value, this person views Pride month as their runway. If you love to push boundaries, try rocking a set of super-long acrylic tips that would make Cardi B weep.
At this year’s Met Gala, musician Lil Nas X kept things light and angelic, dressed in all-white, complete with platinum-blond hair, but paired it all with long, silver, bejewelled nails that took a seemingly simple ensemble to the next level.
If you want to try acrylics for the whole month, book an appointment with a nail tech to get them professionally done. Only want to sport the look for the day? Go for press-on nails that you can take off after a day or two.
Tip: Get the best of both worlds and ask a nail tech to create customised press-on nails.
Hair: Technicolour buzz
Buzz cuts are still having major moment, so lean into the trend but add a twist for Pride by going for electric colourways that will stand out in the crowd.
Skip the usual copper, brown, or blond and go for vibrant colours of the rainbow, as seen at Jordanluca, such as blue, purple, pink, orange, and even green, or opt for artistic designs that incorporate powerful, positive Pride messaging that will create visual interest and, well, a buzz.
Hair: Ornate braids
If you’re a fan of braids, cornrows or dreadlocks, dress up this staple with ornate hair clips, clasps, and accessories in metallic finishes.
Take inspiration from the Balmain Homme runways, where models sported cornrowed styles that featured silver hair cuffs along the crown as well as along the face, framing braided pieces.