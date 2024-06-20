The fashion world has come down with a fever – sports fever that is.
With the Paris Olympics around the corner, the collections at the spring/summer 2025 menswear fashion weeks in Milan and Paris are showing their team spirit by tapping on the Games for inspiration.
Of course, homeboy Lebo Malope is flying the SA flag high as usual, modelling yet again this season for the biggest luxury brands in the world – making his runway debut at Gucci and returning at Louis Vuitton. Elsewhere, DJ Uncle Waffles and DJ Black Coffee was also spotted on Tuesday night rubbing shoulders with A-stars – Burna Boy, Tems, Colman Domingo and Sabrina Carpenter as well Pharrell Williams, who unveiled his latest collection at Louis Vuitton.
On Monday, the Limpopo-born model Malope channelled Italian suave, strutting down the hallways of the arts and design museum Triennale di Milano for Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno’s surfer-inspired presentation.
“Bonjour Sowetan! Backstage at Gucci was so cool. The Gucci team and family were friendly, and I felt welcomed. The outfit they put me in was a good fit and felt awesome. Their shoe collection for the show was amazing,” Malope told Sowetan in-between fittings on Wednesday morning.
“It was a nice experience as it was my first time walking... We toasted at the end of the show with champagne, and they gifted me with a T-shirt.”
As we etch closer to the start date of the Olympics on July 26, we are winding down to the final meter dash of men’s fashion weeks with the Parisian designers set to showcase their collections in the coming week.
Whether you choose to be a stylish (and cosy) spectator or a fashionable participant, be inspired to break records with your style game in time for our warmer season.
Classic man goes on vacation
Score points with Games-inspired looks from runways
Fashion houses show their team spirit with their collections
Image: Daniele Venturelli
Classic man goes on vacation
Image: Daniele Venturelli
Tailoring retains its throne and this season the emphasis is on the physique. Think working vacation, structured shoulders with a blazer paired with sleeveless dress shirts, co-ordinating shorts and slim-fit patent boots. On the Gucci runway, models walked the show in buttoned-up collared shirts paired with a blazer jacket and shorts, completed with a trench coat. At Fendi and Louis Vuitton, models walked in various checkered suiting offerings styled with co-ordinating headgear, wide-legged trousers, neckties and variations of last season’s slip-on flats.
Glamorous outerwear
Image: D.Charriau
Puffer jackets, fur coats, evening-wear suits and varsity jackets receive a touch of glam with metallic and crystal appliqué embroidery. At Louis Vuitton, models walked the runway in glittery evening suits, adding that extra pizazz to the modern men’s uniform. On the same runway, models donned fur jackets in sand and chocolate brown shades that appeared to have crystals engraved on their sides. At Gucci, models sparkled in fringe outerwear paired with red liquorice candy accessories.
Sports fever
Image: D.Charriau
Whether it be on the nose or subtly, the word of the moment is sporty fashion. At Louis Vuitton, models walked the show in soccer ball-inspired jackets, LV soccer jerseys and luxe tracksuits. At Gucci, models walked the show in soccer shirts too; plus sunglasses that resembled swimming goggles. Gents, elevate your sporting dress code that scores off-pitch points for your favourite team.
Slim fittings
Image: Daniele Venturelli
Slim and streamed-lined silhouettes were presented as the muscular alternative to summer suiting. Flexing athletic build-in leather sleeveless vests paired with swimming shorts; showed off toned legs as seen on the Gucci runway. Mesh golfers in an assortment of pastel and vibrant colourways revealed a toned chest as seen at Zegna. Checking off the boxes for versatility, tailoring and airiness; the addition of these summer suiting pieces in your wardrobe will hit the ball out of the park with your style game.
Neutrals for day and night
Image: Estrop
As seen at Gucci and Fendi, neutral tones seamlessly transition from day to night looks through clever tailoring and stylish accessories. Shades of creamy avocado, pistachio, buttery yellows and aquatic blues were plentiful on the runways in Milan and Paris. A definite must-have for the upcoming summer season.
Image: LAROCHE-JOUBERT
Image: GETTY
Image: D.Charriau
Image: Pietro D'Aprano
Image: Estrop
Image: D.Charriau
Image: Pietro D'Aprano
Image: D.Charriau
Image: Daniele Venturelli
