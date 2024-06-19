Lebohang Lephatsoana is in his mogwera era

The popularity of “mogwera” — the Sepedi word for friend — in pop culture lexicon has been goated. We have to thank unapologetically fem gay character Tumelo in Youngins, portrayed by the equally sassy Lebohang Lephatsoana.

“I identify as gay; my pronouns are he/him. I’m that boy from the Vaal, I get so mad when people call me moghel [slang for girl],” he says, finger snaps, hair flip, and oh yas! Five days before my sit-down with the Sebokeng-born breakout star, the reach of the word in everyday speech since the show’s premiere becomes apparent.

I’m chatting to a friend — a Xhosa mother of two in her early 40s — on WhatsApp when she, for the first time, calls me “mogwera”.

“I like how Tumelo in Youngins says mogwera — it sounds so exotic, I didn’t know the word before him. I know mokgotsi and tsala, which I’ve come to learn are Sotho and Tswana,” she offers in an unsolicited explanation about her discovery. My response? “Screaming! You are finishing me.”

When I show the 23-year-old actor the WhatsApp conversation, he seems chuffed as he sips Chateau Del Rei from a champagne flute. On the show, the phrase has come to define the bromance between Tumelo and his high-school BFF Mahlatse, played by the always sublime Thabiso Ramotshela.

“At the audition he was reserved; I didn’t even think he would get cast,” Lephatsoana says. “As soon as we started getting into the script we clicked. He’s very funny and wonderful. The fact that we have made this friendship come to life on-screen is no small feat.” I’m surprised to learn that “mogwera” was improvised by the two actors and not scripted. “In the script there was a lot of ‘friend’ and ‘chomi’. Then he [Ramotshela] told me that his mom and his friends call each other ‘mogwera’,” Lephatsoana recounts.