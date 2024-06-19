Kiss it better, baby! Youngins' Tabile Tau opens up

“How do you feel about kissing a guy?” It took Tabile Tau about 10 minutes before he gave his agent a resounding “Yes!” to the question whether he wanted to play closeted soccer player Sefako in Youngins.

First day on set, the 25-year-old actor was already locking lips with co-star Lebohang Lephatsoana (Tumelo). Their onscreen gay teen romance on the Showmax YA series is the year’s most daring love story, capturing TV viewers and changing the world for the better.

Tau identifies as straight, but that hasn’t mattered — he got the job, and he aced it. So much so that he’s being asked about his sexuality on social media at every turn (he doesn’t mind) when he’s not receiving NSFW content (which he does mind) in his direct messages from both women and men.

He is also in a committed relationship with a woman; madly in love, at that — “Baby, I want you to know that I love you, Sofa Silahlane, until death do us part,” Tau proclaims when the spotlight falls on his love life.

But make no mistake about it, Tau is not complaining about his newfound fame: this is every actor’s dream, he says. He notes that he is now so popular that he’s part of two viral search bars on TikTok: “Sefako Youngins” and “Tumelo and Sefako”.

He is also enjoying being on the set of his SMag cover shoot, saying that this is the life he has always envisioned for himself. He, of course, photographs like a dream. Tau eats up his solo moment in front of the lens, so much so that when Lephatsoana follows, he admits he’s intimidated about topping that.

Forget Zoolander’s caricature “Blue Steel” poses, Tau truly understand his modelling angles, and his body movements and flexibility are on point — watch out Denetric Malope. His “triangle of sadness” is serving moody and cheerful at will. There is a moment he’s wearing an oversized pinkie ring and he kisses it like a kingpin in a Hollywood mobster film — the camera loves it.