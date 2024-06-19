Good girl gone bad: Kealeboga Masango

In May 2007, Rihanna released her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad, a distinct career shift for the then 19-year-old Barbadian superstar.

The smash hit Umbrella catapult her into superstardom and introduced Bad Gal Riri, her famous Instagram handle. Her first two albums, Music of the Sun and A Girl Like Me, had presented an image of an innocent goody two shoes. In a departure in style as well as sound, Rihanna cut her hair into an edgy bob.

When she later sang on her fifth album, Loud, in 2010, “I may be bad, but I’m perfectly good at it,” she was pitch perfect and on brand. To this day, Good Girl Gone Bad is definitive of the artist Rihanna is. It has also served as a great case study of how the world loves a career reinvention, especially when it’s on the dark and rebellious side.

Rewind to October 2002, when starlet Kealeboga Masango was born — she would have been about five years old when Good Girl Gone Bad dropped. Then fast-forward to 2018, when the 16-year-old Masango was cast in soapie Rhythm City.

The role of sweet and naive Zinhle Ngobese would keep her busy until she matriculated, with the show eventually airing its last episode in 2021. While Masango was booked and busy afterwards, she notes that most of her roles didn’t offer much range. Then, last year, just after her 21st birthday, all of that changed.

Masango got the Rihanna-Good-Girl-Gone-Bad treatment when she scored the role of Buhle in Youngins. Buhle is a classic queen bee in high school — bratty, popular, and mean. She puts the trouble in troublemaker.

When viewers met her in episode one in February, “Ma 2K mara!” was a fitting response to some of her jaw-dropping antics. The head girl and pastor’s kid was sneaking her boyfriend Khaya (Toka Mtabane) out of her room and bragging about her Michael Kors backpack. In episode six, she proved she was sex positive when she was caught with a pink vibrator in a funny scene featuring the always-charming Sannah Mchunu as the no-nonsense Matron Lulu.