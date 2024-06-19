An incandescent star: Ayakha Ntunja

Ayakha Ntunja makes acting looks easy, as though you, the viewer, could do it too — but you can’t. Her girl-next-door portrayal of high-schooler Amo in Youngins is subtle and natural, nuanced and emotionally satisfying.

The breakout star, one of the most exciting new faces on TV, has embodied the lead character with delicacy, stillness, and restraint. The brilliance of her acting is that it’s all in her eyes — before she even opens her mouth she’s captured the many layers of Amo’s emotions.

Hers is more of an internal approach to acting, rather than one of grand gestures and fierce melodrama. While most of the big performers around Amo sink their teeth into the script, Ntunja has achieved the not-so-easy task of grounding the show in reality and emerged as the heart of Youngins.

Stepping on the set of her SMag cover shoot, Ntunja is just as easy-going and soft-spoken in real life. While her co-stars Lebohang Lephatsoana (Tumelo) and Kealeboga Masango (Buhle) immediately light up the room, Ntunja blends into the background, finding a sofa in a corner and observing the room from a short distance.

When I finally get to chat with her up-close, I learn that Ntunja might appear graceful and smooth, much like the proverbial swan, but underneath there is remarkable footwork. That has been the secret to bringing Amo to life — the timid new girl from a rural area — and shaking things up at fictional boarding school Olifantsfontein High.

Through flashbacks, viewers discover her violent childhood, which saw her father serving a prison sentence after killing her mother in a GBV case.

“People always say, ‘You are such a soft actor. Your face is always the only thing that speaks.’ I think it’s because of the roles I’ve played. I always try to minimise before I jump too big into it,” she agrees.

“You always need to understand what your character is about and you don’t only do it for the audience. A lot of the time you get lost in it because you see the audience wanting big things and then you want to do big things, so that they can talk about it.

"When I go into roles that allow me to have a big personality, it will pick up. I’m only warming up. I didn’t look for a character that was already on TV. I did a lot of writing for her. I would write to her because we had diaries when we started the show. That’s how I worked into it. It’s so subtle and easy. I like that about Amo.”